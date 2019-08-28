'Ilhan Omar stole my husband and ruined our marriage,' alleges DC mother

Dr. Beth Mynette, a mom from Washington, D.C., is making new bombshell allegations against her soon to be ex-husband, Tim Mynett, and self-proclaimed "intersectional feminist" Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The claims made by Beth specifically relate to the intimate relationship between the "colleagues" and how it's destroyed her marriage, according to the New York Post. Beth Mynette alleges that Tim, a political consultant to Omar since 2018, admitted having an affair with the freshman congresswoman to his wife back in April and even declared his love for her. Despite Beth's attempt to "fight for the marriage" and work things out, her disgraced husband proceeded with the divorce filings.

After roughly seven years of marriage, the couple physically separated around April 7 of this year, just after Tim delivered the news to Beth on his alleged affair and proclaimed love for the congresswoman. Omar also separated from her husband recently, according to reports. The former couple has a 13-year-old son together whom Beth is seeking primary custody of due to Tim's "extensive travel" with Omar, which is not part of his job description, according to the documents. Setting a prime example for his son, Tim went behind his wife's back while she was out of town to take their son to the family's favorite restaurant. Alongside them was Omar, who was there to meet her sleazy boyfriend's son for the first time. In addition to dinner, Rep. Omar gave a gift to the boy and returned to the family home, where Tim welcomed her in. All of this occurred just days before Tim's admission of guilt and declaration of love for Omar to his wife, according to court papers. Since piloting her campaign in 2018, Omar has funneled roughly $230,000 in campaign donations to her political consultant and alleged lover, Tim, including over $21,000 in "travel expenses" since April. "Defendant's more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep Omar than with his actual work commitments," the court filings state. Beth is now seeking full control of their home in Washington, D.C. as well as compensation for child support and legal fees, according to the court papers. Both Tim and Omar have yet to comment on the allegations. If you are seeking an illustration of hypocrisy in the Democratic Party, look no farther. While Tim will likely just be chalked off as another sleazy cheating husband, Omar is in an elected position of power, one she unjustifiably uses to take the moral high ground on nearly every issue. In the name of feminism, Ilhan Omar will steal another woman's husband and break apart a family. In the name of intersectionality, she will sleep with a straight white man. "Do as I say, not as I do." Bobby Harr is an independent journalist and freelance writer who's been featured in American Thinker, The Western Journal, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Twitter: @TheDailyNoble. Image: Leopaltik 1242 via Wikimedia Commons.