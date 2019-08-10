Greenie doomsayers have been wrong every time. Now they should get even more power?

For the last several decades it is actually the fake journalists, in collusion with other Democrats, who have tried to scare the heck out of children and the rest of us to sell to us the idea that we are destroying the earth and that the public has to relinquish their freedom to greedy and powerful bureaucrats and politicians to save the planet.

Every day, the public is fed propaganda from people pretending to be journalists who claim that Trump is governing with fear.

This week, a report is out from the United Nations that we are at risk of starvation if we don’t switch from meat to vegetables and we only have a short time to address the problem. The media and other Democrats repeat this garbage with no questions asked.

World food security increasingly at risk due to 'unprecedented' climate change impact, new UN report warns Speaking at the launch of a Special Report on Climate Change and Land by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in Geneva, experts highlighted how the rise in global temperatures, linked to increasing pressures on fertile soil, risked jeopardizing food security for the planet.

I would think a number of curious journalists who are supposedly fact checkers would start to question why so many previous predictions of doom and gloom have been 100% wrong.

Thirty years ago, the UN attempted to scare everyone by saying there was only ten years left to fix the problem. The media and other Democrats just repeated the garbage with no questions asked.

U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.

In 1970, on the first Earth Day a significant percentage of the population was going to starve soon because we were in an ice age. The warnings were spectacularly wrong. Of course, the New York Times and others just repeated the dire predictions with no questions asked.

In 1970, the world population was around 3.7 billion and today it is more than double at 7.5 billion and we have an obesity problem in much of the world, not starvation. I would think that all these people who predict this crap would understand that CO2 makes plants thrive, not die. Her'es how bad it's been:

18 Spectacularly Wrong Predictions Made Around the Time of the First Earth Day In 1970. Expect More This Year. 1. Harvard biologist George Wald estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” 2. “We are in an environmental crisis which threatens the survival of this nation, and of the world as a suitable place of human habitation,” wrote Washington University biologist Barry Commoner in the Earth Day issue of the scholarly journal Environment. 3. The day after the first Earth Day, the New York Times editorial page warned, “Man must stop pollution and conserve his resources, not merely to enhance existence but to save the race from intolerable deterioration and possible extinction.” 4. “Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make,” Paul Ehrlich confidently declared in the April 1970 issue ofMademoiselle. “The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.” 5. “Most of the people who are going to die in the greatest cataclysm in the history of man have already been born,” wrote Paul Ehrlich in a 1969 essay titled “Eco-Catastrophe! “By…[1975] some experts feel that food shortages will have escalated the present level of world hunger and starvation into famines of unbelievable proportions. Other experts, more optimistic, think the ultimate food-population collision will not occur until the decade of the 1980s.” 6. Ehrlich sketched out his most alarmist scenario for the 1970 Earth Day issue of The Progressive, assuring readers that between 1980 and 1989, some 4 billion people, including 65 million Americans, would perish in the “Great Die-Off.” 7. “It is already too late to avoid mass starvation,” declared Denis Hayes, the chief organizer for Earth Day, in the Spring 1970 issue of The Living Wilderness. 8. Peter Gunter, a North Texas State University professor, wrote in 1970, “Demographers agree almost unanimously on the following grim timetable: by 1975 widespread famines will begin in India; these will spread by 1990 to include all of India, Pakistan, China and the Near East, Africa. By the year 2000, or conceivably sooner, South and Central America will exist under famine conditions….By the year 2000, thirty years from now, the entire world, with the exception of Western Europe, North America, and Australia, will be in famine.” 9. In January 1970, Life reported, “Scientists have solid experimental and theoretical evidence to support…the following predictions: In a decade, urban dwellers will have to wear gas masks to survive air pollution…by 1985 air pollution will have reduced the amount of sunlight reaching earth by one half….” 10. Ecologist Kenneth Watt told Time that, “At the present rate of nitrogen buildup, it’s only a matter of time before light will be filtered out of the atmosphere and none of our land will be usable.” 11. Barry Commoner predicted that decaying organic pollutants would use up all of the oxygen in America’s rivers, causing freshwater fish to suffocate.

Now something most pretend-journalists will attempt to hide from the public is that the mass shooters, from Christ Church, to El Paso, to Dayton and more, have all believed that humans and corporations are destroying the earth and that there are too many people. That's the greenie line. But they think the truth needs to be hidden from the public because it just doesn’t fit the Democrat-UN agenda. Power for Democrats and UN officials matters much more than the truth.

Fears of climate change, immigration, and overpopulation are driving this new wave of violence. Here is something else that will be hidden from the public because it doesn’t fit the agenda. Heat waves are no more common than they have been in the past and that high temperatures in a majority of states occurred in the 1930’s, over eighty years ago, not currently.

They were wrong then, they are wrong now. The public should be told the truth by the press before handing over power to UN bureaucrats and allowing the Democrats to destroy the economy and our way of life with their radical, extremist policies.

When will the media do their job working for the American people instead of doing everything they can to elect Democrats no matter what manure they have pollute the public with?