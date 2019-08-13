Green misanthropy: They want us dead

I like to remind people that the enviros, top to bottom, side to side, are misanthropists; they consider the human race a cancer on the planet. They hope to achieve a planetary wildlife park, where the only humans allowed are the park rangers, who belong to their federation of environmental exclusives. Here's a good sampling of the attitudes of enviro fanatics, with the proviso that the current human population on Planet Earth is north of 5 billion, and these statements are only a small sample of the larger environmentalist position on population and human habitation of the planet Earth:

David Brower, founder of the Sierra Club: "Childbearing should be a punishable crime against society, unless the parents hold a government license. All potential parents should be required to use contraceptive chemicals, the government issuing antidotes to citizens chosen for childbearing." Club of Rome: "[T]he resultant ideal sustainable population is hence more than 500 million people but less than one billion." Susan Blakemore, a U.K. Guardian science journalist: "For the planet's sake, I hope we have bird flu or some other thing that will reduce the population, because otherwise we're doomed." Paul Ehrlich, professor, Stanford University: "The addition of a temporary sterilant to staple food, or to the water supply. With limited distribution of antidote chemicals, perhaps by lottery." Bill Gates, Microsoft billionaire, funder of enviro causes: "The world today has 6.8 billion people...that's headed up to about 9 billion. If we do a really great job on vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 to 15 percent." Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, architect of the new Germanic master plan the "Great Transformation": "When you imagine that if all these 9 billion people claim all these resources, then the earth will explode." Jacques Cousteau, mega-celebrity marine biologist, French scientist: "In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 per day." These doomsday proclamations are contradicted by reality; the quality of life on the planet has actually improved with an increase in population, as well established by studies of economic historian Julian Simon, who makes the case that a critical mass of humans is necessary for progress and creative development, as shown by the last two centuries of tremendous human development and improvements in quality of life across the planet. Is it possible these enviros are, like most on the Left, people who claim to care about the human race but don't really care about human beings — and are misanthropic to the core as an ideological mindset — concerned about an abstraction, the human collective, but unconcerned about real live humans? The author is a physician and inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas. Graphic credit: Pixabay.