Forget it when journalists and other Democrats stand on principle

What would the reporting be if five Republican Senators threatened the Supreme Court with packing? Conservatives frequently don’t vote in lockstep, but the liberals almost always do. The Democrats threatened the court that they better rule the right way. Is that a joke?

Journalists and other Democrats frequently use talking points about the importance of separation of powers, the Constitution, abuse of power, the rule of law and equal treatment under the law, but by their actions we know that they don’t really care.

Dems to Supreme Court: Crank Out Liberal Rulings or We’ll Pack the Court

In one of the most blatant and bizarre signs that the modern Democratic Party has come completely off the rails, several Senate Democrats filed a brief with the Supreme Court this week, warning the Justices that they’d better rule the way they want them to in an upcoming New York gun law case…or face the possibility that Democrats will pack the court with liberals the next time they have the chance.

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Richard Durbin (D-IL), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) filed the brief on Monday, all of them co-signing on the idea that the Supreme Court has been suffering from a conservative illness that may need to be healed by a liberal Senate.

“The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it,” the brief said. “Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.'”

Senator Durbin and others also didn’t care about the First Amendment and freedom of association and speech as they tried to silence conservatives in a 2010 letter to the IRS.

Rove: Durbin tried to 'silence' us Rove is charging that Durbin’s sending a letter in 2010 to Internal Revenue Service officials, asking them to investigate American Crossroads, was nothing less than a bid to “silence conservatives.” “What was going on is obvious: Mr. Durbin wanted the IRS to silence conservatives,” Rove wrote. “So did every other congressional Democrat who wrote similar letters to the IRS, from Senate Finance Committee chairman Max Baucus to New York Sen. Chuck Schumer to Vermont Rep. Peter Welch. But in the glare of public attention, using the IRS to cripple or destroy opponents looks corrupt. Abuse of power always is.” President Obama clearly tried to obstruct justice as he declared publicly that no one at the IRS did anything wrong and the “independent” Justice Department dutifully complied with a pretend investigation just like the one on Hillary.

‘Not even a smidgen of corruption’: Obama downplays IRS, other scandals President Obama, in an interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, tried to put behind him the scandals that have hung over his second term, suggesting his administration did not mislead the public on the Benghazi attack and going so far as to say the IRS targeting scandal had “not even a smidgen of corruption.”

As soon as Obama took office, he showed he had no respect for the law or equal treatment under the law as he violated bankruptcy law to award political supporters over more secure creditors.

The GM (and Chrysler) bankruptcies of 2009 were directed by a White House task force that upended regular bankruptcy procedures. The White House objective was not to create a competitive new GM, but to get the best deal possible for the UAW and make GM a de facto “Government Motors.”

Hillary and Obama loved to reward contributors with taxpayer money and special access.

President Obama said he couldn’t change immigration laws by himself and dictatorially did it anyway and Democrats and most of the media cheered.

DACA Is Unconstitutional, as Obama Admitted Responding in October 2010 to demands that he implement immigration reforms unilaterally, Obama declared, "I am not king. I can't do these things just by myself." In March 2011, he said that with "respect to the notion that I can just suspend deportations through executive order, that's just not the case." In May 2011, he acknowledged that he couldn't "just bypass Congress and change the (immigration) law myself. ... That's not how a democracy works

The Obama administration shook down corporations at Justice, EPA and CFPB and used a significant amount of funds for political purposes and to reward supporters.

Obama wanted the deal with Iran so badly that he not only shipped $1.7 Billion in cash to the dictators that pledge death to America and Israel, he also obstructed justice and dictatorially stopped a years’ long investigation into a billion dollar drug-running operation by terrorists.

The Intelligence agencies under Obama continually broke the law so it is no wonder they were willing to lie to spy on and destroy Trump.

Newly Declassified Memos Reveal Extent Of NSA Spying Under Obama New memos obtained by the ACLU via an FOIA request detail violations that occurred during the Obama administration which includes illegally surveilling people on U.S. soil.

When Obamacare came up short of money, Obama and his subordinates didn’t go to Congress to get additional appropriations, they just took it without telling Congress. Where were the cries about separation of powers?

Obama and Hillary clearly violated the nation’s security laws and the FBI, Justice, Intelligence agencies and Democrats didn’t care.

Hillary’s IT Guy Created an Encrypted Gmail Account And Sent All Of Clinton's Emails There Virtually every single one of Hillary Clinton’s emails were sent, potentially secretly, to a cryptically named Gmail address, according to a new Senate report. The finding, which has not been previously reported, means that Clinton’s emails, including classified ones and ones which were later deleted, likely existed on Google’s U.S.-based servers. The FBI said in the report that it knew this — and of the suspicious explanation for it — but did not alert other intelligence agencies or the public, according to the report.

We continually hear that no one should interfere in other countries election, but the Obama Administration spent taxpayer money to influence the Israeli election.

ACLJ Unearths Evidence Obama State Department Misled Congress on the Use of Taxpayer Funding to “Influence the Current Israeli Election” But funding pro-Palestinian political interests was apparently a virtual pastime for the Obama State Department, as it seems the agency was well aware that a majority of the millions of U.S. taxpayer funds given annually to the United Nations Relief & Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) are not used to provide assistance to any actual “refugees.”

We sat through eight years of Hurricane Barry abusing his power, massive corruption and not giving a damn about the law or separation of powers while most of the media and other Democrats cheered him on. We are even treated to stories of how the Obama/Biden years were scandal free.

The media so liked Obama that they colluded with other Democrats to protect the corrupt Hillary from prosecution and elect her as President. They used a clearly fictitious Steele Dossier as they sought to destroy Trump before and after the election.

The NYT executive editor is proud of the fake news stories on Russian collusion that they won Pulitzers for. (Isn’t that great that journalists get awards for excellence for hoax stories?) Now that the public knows that it was always a fake story they now will seek to divide the country on race. In other words, there will be more attempts to mislead the public instead of report truthful news.

We can look forward to more false stories about Trump and Charlottesville, the false hands-up, don’t shoot narrative, the false stories trying to take out white Christian boys, endlessly ginning up racial hate with the term “white privilege” and calling Trump a racist for enforcing the immigration laws Congress passed as the Constitution and his oath requires.

Dean Baquet Kills the New York Times “We built our newsroom to cover one story, and we did it truly well,” Baquet told the assemblage. “Now we have to regroup, and shift resources and emphasis to take on a different story.” Think about that statement for a minute. Baquet says he “built our newsroom” to cover a story which turns out to have been based on a hoax spread by Democrat Party operatives and used by a corrupt Obama administration to spy on innocent American citizens while attempting to prejudice a presidential election. We won two Pulitzer Prizes covering that story. And I think we covered that story better than anybody else.” “I think that we’ve got to change,” he told the town hall. Baquet says the Times’ new focus is to “write more deeply about the country, race, and other divisions.”

When the news media isn’t regurgitating false talking points on Russian collusion and race, they will continue their fake news about the economy. They have tried to talk down the economy since before Trump was elected and the attempts to mislead the public are endless.

The following story is a good example: it gave three examples of why the country might be heading into a recession.

The first was a one-day interest rate inversion and most of the media was screaming “recession” from the rafters. The next day the interest rate inversion disappeared and utter silence.

In the article the AP said that Trump’s tax cuts were unpopular. Most of the media, in collusion with other Democrats, have continually lied to the public that only the rich and corporations benefitted, and it is costing the government trillions of dollars even though revenues are going up. It is no surprise that a misled public is confused.

The second is consumer confidence is down a little from a high level. Is it any surprise that after years of the media bashing Trump with lies that consumer confidence would drop?

The third is that manufacturing has dropped a whopping ½ percent in the last year -- after it went up.

If journalists were honest, they would report how well the economy is doing vs most of the world precisely because of Trump’s policies. It is obvious that most journalists would rather have a powerful government and slower economy with Democrats in power than ever considering telling the public the truth.

Signs of recession worry Trump ahead of 2020 The financial markets signaled the possibility of a U.S. recession this week, sending a jolt of anxiety to investors, companies and consumers Trump’s 2017 tax cut proved so politically unpopular that many Republicans ran away from it during last year’s midterms. The Federal Reserve voted last month to trim rates for the first time since 2008, a step taken to insulate the economy against trade uncertainty. But consumers interpreted that as a precautionary move ahead of a downturn rather than as part of an effort to keep the economy growing, according to the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey released Friday. Consumer confidence has dropped 6.4% since July. The pessimism could worsen if the Fed decides to slash rates in accordance with Trump’s wishes. One sector already suffering this year is manufacturing, the very industry that Trump pledged to revive and fortify with his tariffs. Factory output has fallen 0.5% during the past 12 months, the Fed said Thursday.

Is it any wonder why the public has so little trust in the media?