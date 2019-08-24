Fake news, phony crisis: Celebrities spread false photos of burning Amazon rainforest

Celebrities trying to bring attention to the Amazon blazes in Brazil are spreading misleading snapshots like wildfire on social media.

The raging fires have prompted a handful of celebs such as Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio to raise awareness in the form of outdated or inaccurate images.

In a Thursday post, Ronaldo called on his 80 million Twitter followers to "help save our planet" along with a photo from a part of Brazil more than 2,000 miles from the rainforest.

The photo, which was published by the Baltimore Sun showed blazes torch the Taim Ecological Station in the Rio Grade do Sul state back in 2013, according to the newspaper.

While we're at it, here's the New York Times.

The jarring photographs of flames tearing through the Amazon have captured attention around the world, but they may not always be what they seem. The fires have prompted global calls for a boycott of Brazil, whose far-right president has cut back on protection of wild lands, but many of the images widely shared online by politicians, celebrities and others depict events from different places and even eras.

When you've got the Post and Times agreeing on something, you know it's gotta be bad.

Not to be left out, there's also CNN:

But photos on social media are conflating the current crisis with previous fires. One such photo — one of the most-shared photos on social media — shows a lush forest with a massive wall of smoke billowing from a fire. Musical artist and actor Jaden Smith shared the image on his Instagram, where it garnered over a million likes. YouTube celebrity Logan Paul shared the image on Twitter, too.

To what can we attribute this strange phenomenon of falsely painting a difficult but well known situation related to weather conditions, into a crisis catastrophe? After all, wildfires are a common thing in highly forested and big brushland areas of the world during drought. Just ask California, Spain, or Australia.

One, probably the celebrity proclivity for coo-cooing for the rainforest — the Disney version, of course. Remember Sting and his "friend" the painted rainforest tribesman? This happened in the decade shortly before Al Gore got into the business of making millions, selling global warming as the big new sky-is-falling catastrophe. One almost wonders if the Left is tired of that craziness and longs for simpler times — so it's back to the rainforest romanticization. Maybe even a comeback for the Rainforest Café.

Two, bad photos are great for false leftist "narrative" promotion. Remember all the fake photos of President Trump's "caged" children, dating from illegal migrant detention centers during the Obama era? Remember the crying children and how those situations were misrepresented in a bid to paint the Border Patrol as the bad guy? Well, they worked, so the message is out that fake photos are even better than real ones for promoting fake narratives, given this age of Twitter sharing.

Perhaps if inherently ridiculous celebrities hadn't gotten involved, the press might not have noticed. Fortunately, they did. It's hard to say if the clowns spreading the fake news will get away with this fakery now, but I wouldn't bet "no." One can only hope the fakesters with agendas are going to keep getting exposed and called out. It's possible the media are getting a little tired of fake news.