Evil is everywhere in New York

This week, every MTA bus in New York City suddenly acquired a prominent poster in front that says, "Evil." New Yorkers must now get "on board" with evil, every time they want to go crosstown to the doctor, pick up their kid at school, or just go about their daily business.

The campaign's ostensible purpose it to promote a new CBS series, a "psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil." That's one show I'll skip. In the meantime, I have to put up with Evil everywhere, coming at me all day long. Do you think if we raised the funds for a "God is good" poster campaign, the city would approve it? Not likely.

