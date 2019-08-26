Even Gillibrand's own staffers want her to exit the clown car

But here we are, with the phoniest of the phony baloney Democrats in the clown car, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, with her own people saying she needs to leave the race.

It's never a good sign for a presidential candidate when one's own staffers start leaking to the press that it's time to pack it up.

According to the New York Post:

"It would be best if she decided that this was not her time," said one longtime Gillibrand fundraiser, who claimed the Democratic contender's well-heeled supporters want her to remain in the US Senate.

...and...

"I don't know that anyone even wants to see her on the debate stage. Everyone I have talked to finds her performative and obnoxious," said a former senior staffer in Gillibrand's Senate office. "She comes across as an opportunist to the public. I think that's the biggest problem," said the staffer, who criticized the candidate's flip-flopping on guns and immigration. "I think she'll have to seriously evaluate her campaign and her candidacy if she doesn't make this debate."

...and...

"She's not going to make it," said another longtime friend and supporter.

Those are her actual allies. The rest of us can't stand her.

Everything she's done in this campaign has served to demonstrate that she's not just some suburban Democrat, which is annoying enough, but an unusually stupid clown, probably the dumbest candidate this side of Eric Swalwell, who at least had the good sense to depart. Gillibrand has constantly shifted her position and disavowed her "moderate cred" for the suburbs always ending up with the most left-wing stances possible. Abortion a Christian sacrament? Check. Free stuff for migrants? Check. Abolish ICE? Check. Coercive gun grabs? Check. White skin privilege? She's got it, in spades. The list goes on.

And topping it off, at the debates, she was a complete nuisance, always interrupting others, lacking even the most basic civility and coming off as childish. Her behavior was that of someone who knows that nobody's listening.

This is why even her pals are telling her to get the heck out of Dodge and maybe do something constructive. Her campaign has decisively demonstrated that she's not fit to be president, and apparently, she's the only one now who doesn't know it.