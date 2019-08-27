Diversity: The good, the bad, and the ugly

In some things, diversity is very good. There are some things that could not even exist without diversity. Fruit salad, for example. What would a fruit salad be without diversity, if it contained only watermelon or only grapes?

Diversity in the marketplace caters to the needs and preferences of consumers. Some want chocolate, others vanilla. Some want a coupe, others a sedan. Some want Fast and Furious, others Beauty and the Beast.

Diversity in education offers a variety of study opportunities for people with different interests. Some major in mathematics, others in literature, others in engineering, others in law, others in woodworking, and others in origami.

But what happens when there is diversity in worldview, sociopolitical ideology, and moral orientation? Can we all just get along? Can we be a happy-go-lucky melting pot of people with disparate values, beliefs, norms, agendas, and objectives? Do we want to coexist with others who do not share our values? Should we tolerate others who do not share our values?

It's a big world, full of diversity, in which world wars, regional conflicts, clashes of civilization, clashes of ideology, border conflicts, and genocides are a fact of life. So what often happens when some face off with others? What happens when a mountain lion meets an antelope?

Darwin told us we and the apes evolved from a common ancestor. Survival of the fittest seems a virtue to some. But in order to tolerate diversity in society, tolerance must be taught as a virtue. As long as Darwin's theories are advanced, tolerance will seem unattractive to the strong.

Here in America, we think of ours still as a free republic, despite numerous attacks on our freedoms from left-leaning ideologues, sharia-adherent ideologues, and globalist opportunists. In a free republic, toleration is required of diverse views, values, beliefs, and norms. Otherwise, the republic would not be free.

But free republics cannot afford to tolerate what is designed to undermine freedom; to subvert the values, beliefs, and norms of the republic that perpetuate the respect for and love of freedom; and to destroy the republic. To tolerate that which means to destroy freedom is intolerable.

Some say that to foster diversity, we must coexist with all kinds of others and must tolerate their values. But must we? If their agenda is to transform our society into one where freedom is suppressed, where rights are denied, and where barbarous agendas are promoted, must we tolerate their brand of diversity?

The Preamble to our Constitution states the purposes for which our nation, society, and laws exist, all of which are related to the advancement of peace, prosperity, freedom, rights, and the well-being of those who live in America. Certain diverse values, those diametrically opposed to the purposes for which our nation exists, should not be tolerated.

We cannot all get along because we do not all want to get along. Some are taught that our values are unworthy. Some are taught that people who share our values should be subjugated, terrorized, enslaved, persecuted, and murdered. That is the kind of diversity we cannot tolerate, unless we first agree that the destruction of America and of civilization is a worthy objective.