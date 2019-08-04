Despicable O’Rourke tries to save his failing presidential campaign by blaming President Trump for his hometown tragedy

The words “ghoulishly opportunistic” spring to mind to describe the reprehensible attempt by Robert Francis O’Rourke to exploit the deaths and injuries suffered by his former constitutes in El Paso, Texas following a mass shooting incident at a local Walmart and shopping mall. He knows his campaign has been crashing and burning, as his phoniness becomes obvious to everyone. He is no more genuine in is beliefs than he is Hispanic because he adopted a Mexican nickname. He will say whatever he thinks works to his political advantage.

Capitalizing on sketchy details about the shooter indicating he posted racist terms to social media, he rushed to blame President Trump for the awful crime. Of course, he was responding to a leading question from the media, anxious to have a politician with local ties spreading the propaganda they want to propagate.