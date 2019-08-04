Despicable O’Rourke tries to save his failing presidential campaign by blaming President Trump for his hometown tragedy
The words “ghoulishly opportunistic” spring to mind to describe the reprehensible attempt by Robert Francis O’Rourke to exploit the deaths and injuries suffered by his former constitutes in El Paso, Texas following a mass shooting incident at a local Walmart and shopping mall. He knows his campaign has been crashing and burning, as his phoniness becomes obvious to everyone. He is no more genuine in is beliefs than he is Hispanic because he adopted a Mexican nickname. He will say whatever he thinks works to his political advantage.
Capitalizing on sketchy details about the shooter indicating he posted racist terms to social media, he rushed to blame President Trump for the awful crime. Of course, he was responding to a leading question from the media, anxious to have a politician with local ties spreading the propaganda they want to propagate.
John Bowden of The Hill reports:
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) said Saturday President Trump bore some responsibility for a shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed at least 20 people.
Asked by news reporters whether the president was in some part responsible for the shooting, O'Rourke, who formerly served as the city's mayor, responded firmly.
"Yes. We've had a rise in hate crimes every single one of the last three years," O'Rourke said Saturday evening. "During an administration where you've had the president call Mexicans rapists and criminals."
"He is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country," the former congressman and current 2020 candidate for president continued. "It does not just offend our sensibilities; it fundamentally changes the character of this country and it leads to violence."
The meme that Trump “called Mexicans rapists and criminals” is a familiar distortion. He clearly pointed out the reality that border violators include some very evil people. There is no denying that fact. He specifically mentioned that there are also some “good people” among the border violators. But in O’Rourke’s account, it is made to appear that he castigated all Mexicans in this way. Apparently, O’Rourke would have us believe that everyone breaking our laws to enter the country is a saint.
I cannot contain my contempt for the fake Hispanic multimillionaire posing as a crusader for the little guy and gal. I hope the grieving families and the injured who even now are struggling for their lives or feeling the pain of gunshot wounds understand that their suffering is being used by an unprincipled politician to grab power.
