Democrats want increased government control (except on the border)

1920’s: Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, wanted abortion to build a cleaner race. Democrats continually increase their support for Planned Parenthood even though they abort black and brown babies at a much higher percentage than their percentage of the population.

It seems Democrats want control of everything except the borders and their greed for power continues to escalate. Every day they are supported by almost all purported journalists and media outlets in their quest for money and power.

Margaret Sanger: More Eugenic Than Fellow Eugenicists

1930’s: FDR wanted to pack the Supreme Court to get more favorable rulings.

1960’s and 1970’s to today: We are warned that there are too many humans and the planet is dying.

The Book That Incited a Worldwide Fear of Overpopulation “The battle to feed all of humanity is over.” And humanity had lost. In the 1970s, the book promised, “hundreds of millions of people are going to starve to death.” No matter what people do, “nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate.” Published at a time of tremendous conflict and social upheaval, Ehrlich’s book argued that many of the day’s most alarming events had a single, underlying cause: Too many people, packed into too-tight spaces, taking too much from the earth. Unless humanity cut down its numbers—soon—all of us would face “mass starvation” on “a dying planet.”

1979: We had oil rationing in 1979 but the solution was never to drill more. Jimmy Carter’s solution was to turn down the thermostat. (see the new solution in 2019)

From the 1880’s to today we have had many predictions of peak oil. 100% of the predictions have been wrong. Now that the U.S is at record production and we have massive supplies, the new solution is outlaw the use of fossil fuels in order to control our lives.

The Jimmy Carter thermostat control program that saved about... In a proclamation issued Tuesday, Reagan terminated the 22-month-old program that prohibited public buildings from setting thermostats above 65 degrees in the winter or below 78 in the summer.

Predicting the timing of peak oil The idea that human use of petroleum faces sustainability limits attracted practical concern at least as early as the 1880s, as did the related idea that the timing of those limits depends on the extraction technology. The concept of exhausting a natural resource to a point of diminishing returns had some antecedent examples. During the same decades when the modern petroleum industry was launching, the New England whale oil industry had just experienced a peak and was grappling with decline. Economist and oil analyst Daniel Yergin notes that the first predictions of imminent oil peaks go back to the 1880s, when some American experts believed that exhaustion of the Pennsylvania oil fields would kill the US oil industry. Another wave of peak predictions occurred after World War I.

1989: UN predictions that we only had ten years to save the planet were 100% wrong. The predictions were made to instill fear into the public to allow government to control our lives.

U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000. Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ″eco- refugees,′ ′ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP. He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.

In 2008, when Obama was running, he said there would not be an individual health care insurance mandate. In 2009, he continually lied that we could keep our doctor and our plan and it would lower premiums if Obamacare passed. Obama and the Democrats have always wanted government control over our lives on health care.

2010-2012: The IRS violated the free speech rights and freedom of association rights of political opponents of Obama to limit their political speech.

IRS targeting controversy Over the two years between April 2010 and April 2012, the IRS essentially placed on hold the processing of applications for 501(c)(4) tax-exemption status received from organizations with "Tea Party", "patriots", or "9/12" in their names.

2016: Google was working hard to get Hillary elected and it was no surprise considering how often they met with Obama officials.

Google Was "Working to Get Hillary Clinton Elected" With "Silent Donation" According To Leaked Internal Email Tucker Carlson just blew the cover off the 2016 election influence charade, after he read an internal email on Monday night's show from a senior Google employee who admitted to using company resources to make a "silent donation" to a liberal group that was creating ads and donating funds to bus Latinos to voting stations during the 2016 election in key swing states, in an effort to help Hillary Clinton win.

2016: The media, the justice Department, the Intelligence agencies, the State Department, the DNC and the Hillary campaign all colluded to protect and elect Hillary while seeking to destroy Trump with a fictional dossier and fictional accusations of Russian collusion.

Instead of doing their job, some FBI agents were actively trying to rig the election. The Steele dossier was planned as Hillary's insurance policy.

2019: Democrats are threatening to pack the Supreme Court, just like FDR 82 years ago, if they don’t rule as they like. (the media should be extremely scared of this abuse of power but don’t seem to be)

Dems to Supreme Court: Crank Out Liberal Rulings or We’ll Pack the Court In one of the most blatant and bizarre signs that the modern Democratic Party has come completely off the rails, several Senate Democrats filed a brief with the Supreme Court this week, warning the Justices that they’d better rule the way they want them to in an upcoming New York gun law case…or face the possibility that Democrats will pack the court with liberals the next time they have the chance.

2019: In order to save the planet and pretend to control the climate, in the past couple of days we have seen recommendations to raise our thermostats in the summer.

2017-2019: The media and other Democrats have been colluding to take out Trump. First with endless investigations and false stories about fictional Russian collusion, then with false stories meant to gin up racial hate and division against Trump. And for three years they have been working to scare the public about the economy. They do their best to hide the excellent results of Trump’s economic policies, especially compared to other countries.

2019: Democrats claim they care about minorities, but they are doing their best to destroy the Electoral College which gives small states some power.

2019: In lockstep, most journalists in collusion with almost all Democrat candidates for President say that climate change and petroleum are an existential threat to the World. Not once have I seen any of these people asked for proof. For decades the public has been indoctrinated with garbage and anyone who asks actual questions or wants to debate is called a denier and told to shut up.

There are a couple of great existential threats to our freedom and prosperity, and those are government control of a greater part of our lives and getting rid of fossil fuels especially when our enemies won’t.

Everyone should remember that the United States would not be free if only the government had guns and the Jews and other Germans were not safer when the Nazis took their weapons.

On a side note: Which president is more arrogant and narcissistic? The one that said he could control the climate and that sea levels would stop rising when he was president or the one who said he was the one chosen to deal with China?