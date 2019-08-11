Central American drug dealers having a field day in those sanctuary cities

With the press idealizing every illegal immigrant, and sanctuary cities making sanctuary for illegals a higher priority than even the welfare of their own citizens, it hasn't taken long for Central American drug dealers to move in and have a field day. Want to know why San Francisco is such a filth-strewn place? Look no further than its imported drug problem, which seems to be especially beneficial to foreign drug dealers.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first step in a sweeping crackdown on crime ranging from drugs to sex trafficking in a notorious San Francisco neighborhood yielded 32 arrests of mostly Honduran nationals tied to two international operations that poured heroin and cocaine into the community, U.S. prosecutors announced Wednesday.

It's not uncommon to see people shooting up or snorting powder in the Tenderloin neighborhood, which contains City Hall, several federal buildings, a large population of homeless and is just minutes from tourist-heavy Union Square. The neighborhood has long been a public safety problem in a city famous for its permissiveness, and leaders are divided on how to address the drug epidemic.

But in his first news conference since being appointed by President Donald Trump in January, U.S. Attorney David Anderson said he could no longer stand by as tourists, government workers and residents wade through a daily slog of crime. He said an enforcement initiative by more than 15 federal agencies would not affect "innocent" homeless people or drug users but would tackle high-level drug dealing, fraud, identity theft and firearms.

The report says the federal agencies are starting to try to sweep up the problem of transnational foreign drug dealers, because cities such as San Francisco are sumps of crime and degeneration and they are failing to do anything about it. They threw out one dragnet and pulled in 32 illegal Honduran drug dealers. Who knows how many more they are going to pull in on the next one?

The thing is, it's not the black gangs from Oakland they're rounding up as the trans-bay drug dealers rolling in on the BART from Oakland. Apparently, those guys are gone. It's Hondurans who are the drug dealers du jour, and knowing how violent and territorial drug dealers are, it's obvious they've chased the previous group of drug dealers out.

Obviously, the Central American dealers have got an edge over the earlier gangs, and the feds made that clear in the Associated Press piece - sanctuary city policies, which make it hard for the feds or for that matter, the local cops, to bust anyone. In the AP piece, the feds state that they have to tiptoe around the issue and bow to the political correctness about not targeting the mere homeless or the drug users or the illegals in general, just 'high-level' poison pushers in the community.

When you consider how bad the drug epidemics have become in the major cities, all sanctuary cities, it's hard not to think that sanctuary cities are driving this drug epidemic and the drug overdoses, too. Look at this piece in the New York Times about how drug overdoses have surged among apparently normal people in the sanctuary city of New York. Or this, about how sanctuary city Baltimore has a crime rate higher than ... Honduras. Maybe opening the U.S. border to unvetted Central American migrants and protecting all comers has something to do with this Hondurification of U.S. sanctuary cities.

In any case, it's pretty clear that the drug epidemic and the drug violence plaguing major cities are inseparable from the open borders crisis and the sanctuary cities that enable them. This is an easy one to connect the dots on. The policy of 'sanctuary' is not exactly making the cities safer, they're just protection rackets for criminals.

