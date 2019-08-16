Bibi does what Dems don't have the courage to do

Israeli officials have decided to block U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from entering the country as part of a planned visit, a reversal that comes amid pressure from President Trump and concerns about their support for boycotts of Israel.

It was great to see it on the news :

The country's deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely announced the decision Thursday, despite prior assurances that the congresswomen would be allowed in.

"Israel has decided -- we won’t enable the members of Congress to enter the country,” Hotovely told public broadcaster Kan. "We won’t allow those who deny our right to exist in this world to enter Israel. In principle, this is a very justified decision."

Wow, Israel just made my day!

I've already heard some in the news say that Israel is banning two Muslim congresswomen. In other words, they are trying to bring religion into the debate.

Israel's decision has nothing to do with the ladies' religion. It has everything to do with their positions and barbaric comments against Israel.

For example, the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Also, referring to Israel as "Nazi Germany," an insult of the worst kind to a people who have direct connections to the Holocaust.

Thank you Israel. Thank you for doing what today's Democrats won't do.

