Bad Cop Kamala Harris calls for house to house searches to confiscate firearms

In the wake of two awful mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, she's called for gun control on Twitter.

Sen. Kamala Harris, the presidential candidate who wants to take away your private insurance, has a lot of other things she wants to take away from you, such as your gun.

Last week it was Gilroy. Today it’s El Paso. How can our country tolerate this? My prayers are yet again with families who are grieving and my thanks are with the first responders, but that is not enough. We must act. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 3, 2019

She's also in favor of this, described by the New York Times last April:

At a town hall hosted by CNN, Ms. Harris said that, if elected, she would sign an executive order mandating background checks for customers of any firearms dealer who sells more than five guns a year. The executive actions would also include more stringent regulation of gun manufacturers that could result in revoked licenses or prosecution, as well as an attempt to close the loophole that allows some domestic abusers to purchase guns if their victim is an unwedded partner. “There are people in Washington, D.C., supposed leaders,” Ms. Harris said on CNN Monday evening, “who have failed to have the courage to reject a false choice which suggests you’re either in favor of the second amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.” “We need reasonable gun safety laws in this country, starting with universal background checks and a renewal of the assault weapon ban,” she added, “but they have failed to have the courage to act.” She said she would introduce the executive actions if Congress did not pass gun control legislation in the first 100 days of her presidency.

Now in remarks to the Washington Examiner, she says she intends to achieve gun control through house-to-house searches, something she's done in the past.

When asked by the Washington Examiner if her plan would include legal gun owner databases or gun confiscation via law enforcement visits to residents who own banned firearms, she replied, “I'm actually prepared to take executive action to put in place rules that improve this situation.” She continued, “I also have as part of my background and experience working on this issue, when I was attorney general [of California], and we put resources into allowing law enforcement to actually knock on the doors of people who were on two lists — a list where they had been found by a court to be a danger to themselves and others.

There's probably some logic to keeping guns out of the hands of some of these people. But given that this is the government, corruption and mistakes are also pretty common. And the measure is a slippery slope.

For Harris to cite those house-to-house confiscations as her great achievement and then call for sweeping gun control in reaction to mass shootings doesn't sound like she'd stop at expropriating guns for just those cases. She also says she'd govern by executive order to get her gun-grabbing done.

Obviously, her super-cop instincts are operative here, the same ones that enabled her to keep prisoners in jail for cheap labor beyond their sentences, and defend false testimony from bad prosecutors even if it meant innocent people were kept in jail. This is a power abuser. And her threat to confiscate guns, by hook or crook, executive order if not legislation, is the thinking of similar power abuse.

She's sounds like a budding dictator. Harris is not the person you want anywhere near the levers of power.

