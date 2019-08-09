Are Trump-supporters the new Jews?

Following the mass-casualty shootings in El Paso and Dayton, the media blitzkrieg of propaganda against our president, and now us, has been relentless.

Comparisons to Holocaust-era Jews are usually trite. I mean no disrespect to my Jewish friends, or the subsequent historical treatment of Jews at the hands of Adolf Hitler, but I can't help but draw similarities between pre-Holocaust treatment of Jews and today's treatment of the president and his supporters.

Joseph Goebbels said:

If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie.

The "white supremacist" angle was scripted early and repeated often. It was first designed to target our president. Democrat candidates for nomination — Beto O'Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Joe Biden — were only too happy to lay the blame (without facts) for these shootings on Donald Trump's "nativist," "racist" rhetoric. Of course, to come to the nativist and racist conclusion, they need to spin words and phrases (and apparently dates), which were intended as one thing, or nothing at all, to mean something entirely different (very fine people on both sides). All designed to advance their narrative and to further inflame the electorate.

Interestingly (and coincidentally) enough, only a handful of days earlier, these same candidates all but exposed themselves as being unelectable. Polling indicated that reception to Medicare for all, open borders, free medical care for illegal aliens, and the waiving of student debt are non-starters for the American people.

The shootings gave life to otherwise sinking ships. If the American people would not buy the affirmative (socialist/grievance) prescriptions mapped out by the twenty or so Left and extreme-Left candidates, fear and anger would have to be stoked to make Donald Trump appear unelectable.

Leftist pols and the media soon turned from attacking the president directly to maligning those who voted for him, or who were considering voting for him in 2020. The message: If you support this (white supremacist) president, you are, by association, a white supremacist.

A very similar tactic (read: lie) was perpetrated by Hitler and his propagandist Goebbels toward the Jews at the outset of the war. Jews were maligned as being the cause of strife for the German people. It is not so much the evil nature of Hitler's and Goebbels's actions that should concern us (as evil people have always existed), but the willingness of the German people to "buy in" to the lie.

While Hitler and his (Antifa-style) Sturmabteilung (Brownshirts) were all too willing to perpetrate evil against the Jews, it was the convincing of the German people that the (mis)treatment of Jews was not only justified, but necessary.

Is it not seemingly justified today, as our media spokesholes would proffer (endlessly) to punch a white supremacist in the face, or to dox those who would dare support the racist-in-chief, or, as Universal Studios' new movie release suggests, to hunt and kill deplorables for sport.

We, deplorables, are the new Jews. Any action is warranted. Will the American people "buy-in" to the lie?

