A Kennedy launches a campaign to tell us little people to quit eating hamburgers and buying cheap cashmere sweaters

Pay no attention any more to the superrich for that conspicuous consumption on carbon-spewing yachts and jets flying to global warming conferences, the big problem now is shaming those who can only afford hamburgers. Biteback, see?

One of the beautiful people out there riding jets for book tours and maybe global warming conferences is very, very, upset with the rest of us for our "inconspicuous" consumption.

Twenty-nine year old Tatiana Celia Kennedy Schlossberg's new book, "Inconspicuous Consumption" comes out today, and she's already kicked off a cross-country book tour for it starting in Martha's Vineyard, wending around to the Hamptons, Manhattan, Cambridge, Portland, Maine, hipster Brooklyn, Los Angeles Seattle, Portland (different Portland), Santa Cruz, Berkeley, Washington, then back to Telluride for the rich ski bums, Denver, then back again to Vermont and ending in Boston, burning a lot of carbon to do it unless she's taking the bus. There were actually quite a few more toney towns and cities she'll burn carbon for to make appearances at that I didn't mention.

According to Mike Allen's top-ten column in Axios:

Out today, from former N.Y. Times science writer Tatiana Schlossberg, "Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have" (Grand Central Publishing):

When we think about climate change, melting polar ice caps, hurricanes, or forest fires might be the first things that come to mind. ... Much lower down on the list, if it comes up at all, is average, everyday, run‑of‑the-mill stuff, including literal stuff: a pair of jeans, a hamburger, Netflix, an air-conditioner.But those four things, and many others, should be much higher on the list. In fact, almost everything we do, use, and eat ... has a lot to do with climate change and the environment, because of the way we use resources, create waste, and emit greenhouse gases without even thinking about it. ...

Over in the book blurb area linked, we see more of what the wealthy Harvard-bred, New York Times-trained Kennedy scion, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy, is getting at:

By examining the unseen and unconscious environmental impacts in four areas-the Internet and technology, food, fashion, and fuel – Schlossberg helps readers better understand why climate change is such a complicated issue, and how it connects all of us: How streaming a movie on Netflix in New York burns coal in Virginia; how eating a hamburger in California might contribute to pollution in the Gulf of Mexico; how buying an inexpensive cashmere sweater in Chicago expands the Mongolian desert; how destroying forests from North Carolina is necessary to generate electricity in England.

Hear that? That burger you just ate wrecked the Gulf of Mexico. That cheap cashmere sweater you just put on (you can bet she doesn't wear cheap cashmere sweaters, not a Kennedy) just desertified Mongolia. She's concerned about those Mongolians, see, and what's more, only government intervention can save them. So no burgers for you, and it's time to put a stop to all those cheap cashmere sweaters the proles are getting hold of.

Message from the jet-tour princess touting her book in Telluride: Leave that stuff to us rich. Gruel for you, keep the rich stuff exclusively for the rich.

It reads like a crie de coeur from the elites, desperate to end the prosperity of Americans and for that matter, much of the world, and restore it all to its rightful place, which is exclusively with the rich. The superrich, after all, have got to be angry at all the encroachments the proles have made on their lifestyle, taking ski vacations as if they were rich people, eating meat every night the way the Vanderbilts used to do, and putting on all those soft Mongolian cheapies to stay warm. We know it bothers them, we know it has reduced their cache in society, we know that their conspicuous consumption with the jet thing to global warming conferences is a problem for them and now this book it out, it's clear that this is a biteback. Schlossberg's supposedly witty book (I doubt it is witty when its contents are considered) is a naked attempt to drive the world's ordinary people back to mud huts contentedly eating their gruel as the rich carry on with their yachts lecturing us about global warming. Remember that guy in the Great Gatsby who wanted to pay the peasants to put thatched roofs beneath his castle? His middle name must have been Tatiana.

