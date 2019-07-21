Your Sunday schadenfreude

Senator Ted Cruz faced down and won re-election in a heated campaign against not just a fake Hispanic pretty boy named Robert Francis O’Rourke, he defeated an intense propaganda offensive undertaken by Texas and national media. That propaganda was not enough to convince Texas voters to hand a majority to O’Rourke, the already-wealthy populist who married an heiress to an estimated half billion-dollar fortune. But the propaganda campaign did convince O’Rourke that he had sufficient political assets to mount a presidential campaign. Poor Beto Bobby has now discovered that it was all just a matter of the media’s hatred for Cruz, who has the effrontery to be a conservative Hispanic and whip-smart.

So, Ted Cruz has the right – maybe even the responsibility -- to point out that once he was not the target, Beto’s Bobby’s appeal evaporated quicker than a gasoline spill on a hot Texas day. Speaking to Margaret Hoover on PBS’s Firing Line, Ted took a well-deserved dose of schadenfreude. This video takes less than a minute of your time, and offers pure, unadulterated schadenfreude: “What happened to Beto O’Rourke?”

Cruz: “He has crashed and burned.”



Sen. @tedcruz believes the media turned on @BetoORourke since the 2018 midterm race, when they “were like groupies at the Beatles concert.” #FiringLineShowPBS pic.twitter.com/NCGJeU0Itw — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) July 20, 2019 Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab