Winning: President Trump has a majority of the public with him on deportation raids -poll

For all the bad publicity in the press about "mass deportation raids," President Trump is winning on his plan to deport illegals with court-ordered deportation orders.

A slim majority of voters supports the mass deportation raids previewed by President Donald Trump last week, a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows.

The survey found that 51 percent of voters supported the sweeping raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, compared with 35 percent of voters who oppose those efforts.

Around two-thirds of voters said they’d heard about the ICE raids, which had already been delayed once amid internal resistance and word of their timing having leaked and were set to begin Sunday in nearly a dozen cities across the country.

That's despite the media reports about the raids somehow being entirely 'anti-immigrant' and Democratic politicians such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claiming with great umbrage and trembling that Trump has "authorized raids without warrants on thousands of families across this country" and "violates international human rights and takes thousands of children away from their families."

Ocasio-Cortez has also posted "Julia"-redolent propaganda on her Twitter feed, depicting ICE as Gestapo-style jackboots, and ICE's targets as sweet, innocent daisies:

No matter who you are or what your status is, this is the United States of America - where ALL people have rights. Know yours.



Prepare. Visit https://t.co/vneVYPCAY8 to learn how to handle this & other ICE encounters in multiple languages. pic.twitter.com/yDcKTzn8fq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2019

Apparently, that front-end disinformation campaign isn't working, and much of the public knows that the claims about ICE hunting children as prey, as the leftists depict, is quite different from what is really going on, which is the deporting of foreigners whose unlawful presence here has gotten every inch of due process and been found so egregiously illegal and crime-riddled that they've been issued final deportation orders, by even leftist courts.

People aren't getting fooled by the foolers.

It also means that the activist stunts, such as blocking and shutting down ICE, or calling for the abolition of ICE, or the abolition of Department of Homeland Security, (which was set up to protect the country in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks from visa overstayers who brazenly broke U.S. immigration law), or the raising of the Mexican flag on a private illegal alien detention center, aren't working. The majority of the public still thinks criminal aliens with deportation orders ought to be deported.

It shows how crazy the left has gotten that its emotional appeals and disinformation are no longer working and facts are getting out.

It is a slim majority to be sure, but given the false framings of what's going on in the press, and the lies by politicians, and the activist grandstandings, it's pretty remarkable that it's there at all. Even some low-information voters must be recognizing the smokescreen and disinformation. After all, if criminal deportees can't be deported, who can?

The more the left lies, the more they insult voters' intelligence, the more they repeat their lies to create a 'narrative' the less they gain. It's as if the returns are finally diminishing.

This is an extraordinary poll, given the disinformation and emotionalism surrounding this issue. And given the inherent bias toward the left of such polls, particularly from Politico, the total must be higher.

Conclusion? Trump is winning.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot