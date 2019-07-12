Who needs opposition research with Joe Biden declaring: 'I respect no borders'?

Joe Biden might as well be nominating President Trump to be the president at next year's Republican National Convention.

"I respect no borders."

A perfect sound bite for Trump, and one can almost hear the video clips getting their snips and edits for the upcoming television ads. You'd think he'd be smarter than that, but, well, this is Joe Biden.

No borders? None at all? Every al-Qaeda and cartel kingpin who wants to be here gets to come here, and any legal action should maybe be taken only after the massacre?

That's not gonna go down well with the U.S. public, based on polls showing repeated support for a rational expectation of rule of the law at the border.

The actual context of the speech isn't precisely on the matter of illegals, but rest assured: Democratic lockstep opposition to any rule of law at the border makes it clear that this is one thing Joe's vision includes.

However, even taking illegals out of the picture doesn't make Biden look any better. Here's the Beacon's transcript of the speech:

"Working cooperatively with other nations to share our values and goals doesn't make America, as it seems to imply in this administration, suckers," Biden said. "It makes us more secure. Enables us to be more successful. We amplify our own strengths, extend our presence around the globe, magnify our impact while sharing the burden of leadership with our partners." Biden added that the United States is unable to face global problems on it[s] own and promised to partner with other countries if elected president. "I respect no borders and cannot be contained by any walls," he said. "As president, I will do more than just restore the historic partnerships. I'll lead an effort to re-imagine them, to better meet the challenges we’re grappling with today in the next 20 or 30 years, to keep NATO military capability sharp, while also expanding our capacity to take on non-traditional threats like weaponized corruption, cyber theft, new challenges in space and on the high seas."

The speech is a supercharged globaloney amalgam of meaningless patter that excites the foreign policy elites, with his reference to zero borders, zero citizenship, and just one global elite making decisions all for the planet's best good. All we needed was some reference to "today's challenges" in "today's world." Meanwhile, the way Biden hesitates on the strange phrase "weaponized corruption" is pure gobbledygook, suggesting that Biden doesn't know what he's talking about. What, exactly, is weaponized corruption that isn't worse than the regular kind of corruption?

And speaking of corruption, can we have a question about Biden's kid Hunter's lucrative Ukraine and China deals? Or how old regular Joe came to be a multimillionaire since leaving public office?

It all signals a clown who's out of touch, regurgitating 40-year-old speeches for the foreign policy crowd and not a whiff of common sense about borders. In sum, he's the stale Democratic formula, warmed over and processed for the open-borders Democrats of today.

With guys like Joe Biden around, who needs opposition research?

