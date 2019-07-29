What the change at the office of the Director of National Intelligence means

On July 28, 2019, word leaked out to Axios , and President Trump confirmed on Twitter that he will replace current director of national intelligence (DNI), Dan Coats, with Texas Republican Representative, John Ratcliffe, effective on August 15, 2019.

During his two-year tenure, Coats several times appeared to be out of sync with the president, reflecting some broader disagreements between Trump and the government’s intelligence agencies. In January 2019, Trump exchanged some verbal blows with Coats and Gina Haspel, the CIA Director, after they testified about a threat-assessment report that called into question some of the president’s foreign policy judgments regarding Iran. “Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” tweeted the president.

Coats appears to be one of the last of the Republican establishment Mohicans appointed by the president in his first two years in office. As we all know, Trump disposed of most of them, one by one: Reince Priebus (Chief of Staff, in 2017), Jeff Sessions (Attorney General, in 2018), Nikki Haley (Ambassador to the United Nations, in 2018), and Kierstjen Nielsen (Secretary of Homeland Security, in 2019), to name just a few.

In order to accomplish his ambitious agenda, the president cannot afford the luxury of Republicans who are either too slow or too reluctant to implement his directives, let alone that the 2020 presidential elections are knocking on the door.

Ratcliffe is a loyalist and appears to fit the president’s policy for the intelligence community, especially due to the fact that Trump is surrounded by too many internal political enemies and many external challenges with actors like Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea.

Photo credit: Office of Congressman John Ratcliffe

During the Mueller Hearings, Ratcliffe created a good impression, being remarkably aggressive with the former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the pack of House Democrats. “The special counsel’s job, nowhere does it say that you were to conclusively determine Donald Trump’s innocence or that the special counsel report should determine whether or not to exonerate him,” he told Mueller.

Ratcliffe then added:

“So, Americans need to know this as they listen to the Democrats and socialists on the other side of the aisle as they do dramatic readings from this report that Volume II of this report was not authorized under the law to be written. It was written to a legal standard that does not exist at the Justice Department and it was written in violation of every DOJ principle about extra prosecutorial commentary. I agree with the chairman this morning when he said Donald Trump is not above the law. He’s not. But he damn sure shouldn’t be below the law, which is where Volume II of this report puts him.”

As a Director of National Intelligence, Ratcliffe will serve as head of 17 United States government intelligence agencies that conduct intelligence activities to support the foreign policy and national security of the United States. He will direct and oversee the National Intelligence Program and serve as an advisor to the president for intelligence matters related to national security.

What this means is that he will have management authority over issues extending from Iran to the Russian collusion hoax. It will be extremely interesting to watch.

TIBERIU DIANU has published several books and a host of articles on law, politics, and post-communist societies. He currently lives and works in Washington, DC and can be followed on MEDIUM. https://medium.com/@tdianu