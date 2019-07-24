What else was 'never great'?

Those on the far left these days can't seem to find anything "great" about this country. They love to cheer, "America was never great!" So what if this trend to tear down everything American spread to other "great" things as well? What would be next?

"The Lakes were NEVER great!" "Gatsby was NEVER great!" "Garloo was NEVER great!" At least President Trump with his MAGA slogan and strong rhetoric has provided some much needed and long awaited pushback. And many patriots across this nation are thrilled and think that's...well, great.