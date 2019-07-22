Trump was right all along about Puerto Rico, with protests blowing apart Democrats' hurricane narrative

Taking a page from the number they did on President Bush in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, they claimed that the U.S. territory, ravaged as it was by Hurricane Maria in 2017, was intentionally not getting the aid it needed, all because Trump was a racist who hated them. Remember this dreck from Democratic Party standard-bearer, Hillary Clinton, who said she wasn't sure President Trump actually knew that Puerto Ricans are citizens? This is an actual narrative from Democrats.com themselves, and it snapped into place the moment the hurricane touched down in 2017 .

Democrats have cynically dined out for years on the false narrative that President Trump was always trying to hold down Puerto Rico.

Clinton's actually still at it:

Facts:



- Puerto Ricans are Americans.

- Puerto Ricans have not received $91 billion in aid.

- Puerto Rico is still waiting for the help its government should provide as they rebuild after 3,000 deaths and horrific damage. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 2, 2019

It can't be emphasized too much how Democrats have tried to push this narrative. Remember this? The big Democrat shindig that took place in Puerto Rico to highlight Trump's supposed badness about helping the island — which happened at a time when the government was in a shutdown?

SAN JUAN, P.R. — It had been planned for months: the largest-ever congressional delegation to Puerto Rico. It would start with briefings on the continuing effects of Hurricane Maria, end with a charity performance of "Hamilton" and include a little down time on the beach.

And then the government shut down.

As they returned to Washington for Monday night votes, the 39 members of Congress who traveled to Puerto Rico over the weekend were taking fire from Fox News, President Trump's communications team and the president himself.

The White House seized on the idea of Democrats "partying on the beach instead of negotiating," as polls have found most voters blaming Trump for the 24-day impasse over funding the federal government, the longest shutdown in history.

Trump tried to highlight that the local Puerto Rican government, loaded as it was with Trump-hating leftists, was the reason the aid wasn't getting through. Trump sent aid swiftly and was angry that it sat on the docks as Puerto Rican leftist pols postured for the press. Remember how San Juan's leftist mayor cried all those crocodile tears against Trump as the press fawned and Democrats claimed her as their own? Yet Trump said the aid was there, and it generally just went to waste, all because Puerto Rican officials — with weird ties to the Clinton machine, by the way — couldn't lay off the corruption for just a few weeks.

Trump tried to remind them just the other day, tweeting this, as the New York Post reported:

"A lot of bad things are happening in Puerto Rico. The Governor is under siege, the Mayor of San Juan is a despicable and incompetent person who I wouldn't trust under any circumstance, and the United States Congress foolishly gave 92 Billion Dollars for hurricane relief, much of which was squandered away or wasted, never to be seen again," the president wrote on Twitter. "This is more than twice the amount given to Texas & Florida combined. I know the people of Puerto Rico well, and they are great. But much of their leadership is corrupt, & robbing the U.S. Government blind!"

Now the matter has exploded, with hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rico's beleaguered people protesting in the streets to demand that their corrupt leaders just get the heck out.

The commonwealth's governor, Ricardo Rosselló, who recently got caught for his remarks on a local bulletin board disparaging Puerto Rico's hurricane victims, is being called on to resign.

Here's what his Wikipedia page says about him:

Rosselló became involved in politics during the 2008 Puerto Rico gubernatorial election, when his father Pedro Rosselló lost a party primary against the eventual Governor Luis Fortuño. Rosselló was a Hillary Clinton delegate to the 2008 nominating convention and an Obama delegate to the 2012 convention. In 2008, he had a key role in Clinton's get-out-the-vote efforts for the June 1 Puerto Rico presidential primary, appearing in her final TV ad with several Democratic political leaders, including fellow statehooder Kenneth McClintock and commonwealth's Roberto Prats and José A. Hernández Mayoral.

He hasn't resigned, as the hundreds of thousands in the streets are demanding, saying he wants to finish his term before leaving with no re-election run, and that hasn't stopped the protests. In fact, they are going on full blast right now. He cheated them; he enriched himself, like his mentor, Hillary Clinton; he effectively called them deplorables, and they were the ones who had to suffer the hurricane damage because of his Clintonesque contempt for them.

Conclusion? Trump was right all along. The U.S. under President Trump tried to help the island recover from its hurricane disaster, and the local Hillary-linked leaders were the ones who kept it from getting to the locals — quite possibly in part because they wanted to Get Trump.

This tweet from Gov. Mike Huckabee shows the extent to which Trump now stands vindicated:

Remember when @realDonaldTrump said US got supplies to Puerto Rico, but didn’t get to ppl b/c of corrupt govt? Liberals who now protest PR govt then called him racist-So will libs admit @POTUS was right, or just declare themselves racists? https://t.co/82MdYV5c7m — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 20, 2019

