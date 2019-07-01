Trump says immigration raids could start July Fourth

President Donald Trump said his postponed immigration raids in 10 major cities could start up on Independence Day unless "something pretty miraculous" happens in Congress on immigration reform.

President Trump, the most successful reality television producer in the history of the medium, understands symbolism. Speaking at the end of the G-20 meeting in Osaka, he laid down a challenge to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats. Via Breitbart :

By selecting the national patriotic holiday for the beginning of the effort, he implicitly highlights the lack of patriotism of the Democrats who want to spend the money that would otherwise take care of Americans on free medical care for illegal aliens. (I am waiting for him to comment on the absence of American flags on the debate stage for the first two Democrat presidential debates.)

Trump is directly contradicting the Democrats' narrative that he is "anti-immigrant":

"Unless we do something pretty miraculous, but the Democrats, it seems to me, they want to have open borders," Trump said. "And for the life of me, I cannot figure that out. It's one thing because I want people to come to our country. We need them because we have all these companies coming in. "... The only problem is that they have to come in through a process. They have to come in legally. It's also very unfair. You have millions of people online for years trying to get into a country. ... But, yeah, we will be removing large numbers of people. People have to understand," the president continued.

It appears that the battle space has been defined by the Democrats: they are for open borders, for subsidies for border-violators, and against any preferred status for citizens. Trump's timing is perfect if the raids commence July Fourth.

Image: White House photo.