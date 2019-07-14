Time Magazine unconsciously contributes to President Trump’s re-election effort
We live in a remarkable historical moment, in which Trump Derangement Syndrome has driven a large share of the Progressive Left mad. As in a psychotic state, in which reality has been superseded by a fantasy world that seems quite real to them, but which is delusional. In that fantasy realm, everyone agrees with their deranged notions that, for instance, President Trump is a Nazi sympathizer (whose favorite child converted to Judaism), that the world will end in 12 years unless the government takes over the economy, and that everyone else in the world – all 6 or 7 billion of them –has a right to come to the United States and enjoy free health care courtesy of American taxpayers.
As Brandon Straka, founder of the #Walkaway movement, noticed, Time Magazine is mired in delusion, publishing this magazine cover:
Here is his reference to Children of the Damned for those not fmailiar with the horror classic.
(source)
What editor at @TIME thought it would be a good idea to assemble a mob of angry looking illegals & have them stare at us like the Children of the Damned while telling us “We ARE Americans. And we’re done hiding”?— Brandon Straka (@usminority) July 13, 2019
Thx, Time, for the new @realDonaldTrump voters this will create! pic.twitter.com/rB9jx2XFpO
