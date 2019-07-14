Time Magazine unconsciously contributes to President Trump’s re-election effort

We live in a remarkable historical moment, in which Trump Derangement Syndrome has driven a large share of the Progressive Left mad. As in a psychotic state, in which reality has been superseded by a fantasy world that seems quite real to them, but which is delusional. In that fantasy realm, everyone agrees with their deranged notions that, for instance, President Trump is a Nazi sympathizer (whose favorite child converted to Judaism), that the world will end in 12 years unless the government takes over the economy, and that everyone else in the world – all 6 or 7 billion of them –has a right to come to the United States and enjoy free health care courtesy of American taxpayers.

Here is his reference to Children of the Damned for those not fmailiar with the horror classic.

We live in a remarkable historical moment, in which Trump Derangement Syndrome has driven a large share of the Progressive Left mad. As in a psychotic state, in which reality has been superseded by a fantasy world that seems quite real to them, but which is delusional. In that fantasy realm, everyone agrees with their deranged notions that, for instance, President Trump is a Nazi sympathizer (whose favorite child converted to Judaism), that the world will end in 12 years unless the government takes over the economy, and that everyone else in the world – all 6 or 7 billion of them –has a right to come to the United States and enjoy free health care courtesy of American taxpayers.

As Brandon Straka, founder of the #Walkaway movement, noticed, Time Magazine is mired in delusion, publishing this magazine cover:

What editor at @TIME thought it would be a good idea to assemble a mob of angry looking illegals & have them stare at us like the Children of the Damned while telling us “We ARE Americans. And we’re done hiding”?



Thx, Time, for the new @realDonaldTrump voters this will create! pic.twitter.com/rB9jx2XFpO — Brandon Straka (@usminority) July 13, 2019

Here is his reference to Children of the Damned for those not fmailiar with the horror classic.

(source)