July 31, 2019

Tim Ryan goes for broke at Dem debate dissing National Anthem

By Thomas Lifson

The candidates at the back of the pack of the Democrat field all realize they have to distinguish themselves in order to make the cut for the September round.  Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio chose the low road, declining to cover his heart as the National Anthem was played.  At least he didn't take his knee. Sorry, Tim — that's probably not enough to get a gig from Nike as an endorser.

Plenty of people noticed.

You can watch the sad spectacle here:

While the partisan in me hopes Ryan makes the cut and continues to taint the Democrats with his disrespect, the patriot in me wants him and his party to wake up and stop this.

Photo credit: Twitter.

