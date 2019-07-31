Tim Ryan goes for broke at Dem debate dissing National Anthem

The candidates at the back of the pack of the Democrat field all realize they have to distinguish themselves in order to make the cut for the September round. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio chose the low road, declining to cover his heart as the National Anthem was played. At least he didn't take his knee. Sorry, Tim — that's probably not enough to get a gig from Nike as an endorser.

While the partisan in me hopes Ryan makes the cut and continues to taint the Democrats with his disrespect, the patriot in me wants him and his party to wake up and stop this.

. @RepTimRyan does not put his hand over his heart during the National Anthem before tonight's #DemDebate https://t.co/QPrGh6lgl7 pic.twitter.com/zDz6ftZaS1

Rep. Tim Ryan didn’t put his hand over his heart during the national anthem. I guess he’s appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party.

Plenty of people noticed.

One of these is not like the others. pic.twitter.com/CqFJBLrkrI — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 31, 2019

You can watch the sad spectacle here:

Photo credit: Twitter.