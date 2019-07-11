They can't get their photos straight

They did it again! The Democrats aimed their guns at the Trump administration but put up Obama-era photos.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have deleted tweets that promoted an upcoming Wednesday afternoon hearing on "kids in cages" after being called out for using Obama-era images of migrants in detention to highlight current conditions at the border.

"Last week, members of our committee visited a detention center at the southern border and discovered grotesque treatment of children," the first tweet, posted Tuesday afternoon, said. "This week, we are examining the inhumane treatment of the children in these detention centers."

But the tweet included a photograph taken by The Associated Press in 2014, during the Obama administration, showing migrants in detention in Arizona. The Trump campaign flagged the soon-deleted tweet and noted the image comes from a time when current Democratic presidential primary front-runner Joe Biden was vice president.

"House Democrats are promoting their 'civil rights' hearing on 'kids in cages' and 'inhumane treatment' with a photo from 2014, when Joe Biden was Vice President," the tweet read. "So dishonest!"

The dishonesty is obvious. The desperation is clear, too.

What does it say about a party when it has to use photos from a previous administration to attack the current one? It tells you these people are running out of ideas, especially as the economy continues to grow.

On that point, BET network founder Bob Johnson just said yesterday the party is too far to the left to win. Mr. Johnson then added the clincher:

I think the economy is doing great, and it's reaching populations that heretofore had very bad problems in terms of jobs and employments and the opportunities that come with employment ... so African-American unemployment is at its lowest level[.]

Yes, it drives us crazy when the Left does what it does. At the same time, look at it as a sign of desperation from a party that believes that abortion in the eighth month is a reproductive right!

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.