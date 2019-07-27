The Southern borders are not Auschwitz

Politics destroys both moral compasses and perspective. In “Will future museums study our migrant cages?” (7/21/19), readers of the Washington Post are presented an article about the Hirshhorn exhibit detailing the architecture of Auschwitz prison cells. Auschwitz is notorious as one of the most evil, sadistic murder sites ever constructed on this planet -- the consequence of Nazi Germany’s “final solution” to murder the Jews of Europe. At least one million Jews were murdered at Auschwitz. The murdering only stopped when Soviet troops approached the camps toward the end of WWII.

The Post can’t help themselves by interjecting the question of how future Americans will view the southern border detention centers, compared to how we view the concentration camp of Auschwitz today. The detention centers house those trying to get into the United States, not trying to get out. Yes, residents often are housed in uncomfortable conditions while the United States grapples with how to handle the huge uptick in migrants. The conditions and protocols need to be fixed and that requires Congress to act and determine a better way to handle the situation. It should be known that the conditions at the detention centers have not prevented or dissuaded migrants from wanting to enter the country. And that, according to the Washington Post, is akin to Auschwitz... it belongs in the same conversation. Of course, this interjection is just about politics. For if not, why were there no such articles when the “migrant cages” were created -- during the Obama administration?