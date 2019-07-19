The real reason why Trump distanced himself from 'Send her back' chants?

So, when Trump stated his disagreement with the sentiment, after being asked about it during an impromptu Oval Office media availability…

Trump-haters are rejoicing in what they see as a major fissure separating President Trump from his base over the Greenville, North Carolina rally's crowd chants of "send her back!" CNN carefully counted out 13 seconds between the beginning of the chant and Trump's resumption of his speech, thereby pinning responsibility for the chant on Trump.

KARL: "Mr. President, if I may, when your supporters last night were chanting 'Send her back,' why didn't you stop them? Why didn't you ask them to stop saying that?"

TRUMP: "Well, number one, I think I did. I started speaking very quickly. It really was a — I disagree with it, by the way. But it was quite a chant. And I felt a little bit badly about it, but I will say this: I did, and I started speaking very quickly. But it started up rather fast, as you probably noticed."

KARL: "You'll tell your supporters never to say it again?"

TRUMP: "Well, I would say that. I was not happy with it. I didn't agree with it. But again, I didn't say — I didn't say that, they did. But I disagree with it."

KARL: "But they were echoing what you said the first week, basically, that they should go back."

TRUMP: "Well, I don't think, if you examine it, I don't think you'll find that. But I disagree with it. Anybody else?"

...the media pounced and declared a repudiation. Nobody blared the verdict louder than Drudge in a headline that stayed up most of yesterday and all night.

But is that the real story? I am very skeptical that any distance is developing between Trump and his supporters.

Instead, I am putting two and two together. There is mounting evidence that has been shunned by the media that Rep. Ilhan Omar has committed tax and immigration fraud. Our friend at Powerline, Scott Johnson, has taken the lead in developing the evidence that Rep. Omar married her brother in order to get him into the United States, filed a joint return with a man she was not married to, and in the latest revelation — investigated by David Steinberg — may have entered the United States as a refugee under a false name. If proven beyond a reasonable doubt, that charge could lead to revocation of her citizenship and deportation to Somalia for entering the country under false premises.

Last night, Tucker Carlson led his top-rated program with a discussion of Omar's immigration issues with Scott Johnson:

President Trump already has taken public notice of the controversy over some of Rep. Omar’s potential frauds:

President Donald Trump on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): “There's a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it. … I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that” pic.twitter.com/U6Vs7UpblZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 17, 2019

I have to assume that the Department of Justice has opened an investigation into these matters. If it hasn't, there is something wrong. So it would be imperative for President Trump to avoid any appearance of being responsible for persecuting her. Instead, he must keep hands off the DoJ and hands off any effort to expel Omar.

The wheels of justice, the old saw has it, grind slowly but grind very fine. I have no idea what evidence may be developed by the DoJ, but I do know that even conclusive evidence will be portrayed by the Left as an illegitimate endeavor by Trump to persecute his opponent.

Thus, if the sort of investigation I suspect is underway comes to fruition with an indictment or indictments, Trump must be provably uninvolved.

It's speculative, but the pieces of the puzzle seem to fit together well. Stay tuned.

Hat tip: Roger Luchs.