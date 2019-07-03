The Democrats need to choose between the truth and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went down to the border and used the phrase " concentration camps ," and now she is saying people are drinking water from toilets .

At some point, you have to ask a simple question: when is a leader of the Democrat Party going to tell Miss Sandy O to shut up and stop lying about the border?

Today, we learned that a group of Hispanic pastors also went down to the border. This is what they saw:

The president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, the world's largest Hispanic Christian organization, and senior pastor of New Seasons Christian Worship Center in Sacramento shared his firsthand experience touring a migrant detention center during a press briefing Monday. "I read the reports, saw the news clips. I just wanted to see what was actually happening in order to better enable our efforts to find a fair and a just solution to our broken immigration system," Rodriguez, who has advised President Trump and both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush on immigration reform, noted. "To my surprise, I saw something drastically different from the stories I've been hearing in our national discourse. Even as a veteran of immigration advocacy in the U.S., I was shocked at the misinformation of the crisis at the border." The group of pastors saw a very different picture described by Ocasio-Cortez and other politicians and media outlets. "We found no soiled diapers, no deplorable conditions and no lack of basic necessities," Rodriguez remarked, adding he specifically asked border agents if they staged the facility in response to the negative press. "They unequivocally denied it — we were witnessing the identical conditions the attorneys saw when they toured the facility days earlier."

So why is Sandy O getting away with saying what she said?

The answer is that she is never challenged in the media and that she appears only on friendly shows.

The bad news is that this young woman is lying. The good news is that she is becoming slowly but surely the face of the U.S. House. Every Democrat seeking re-election in 2020 will have to answer questions about all this nonsense.

