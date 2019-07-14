The contagious ridicule of the ‘Afrofuture Fest’

Why do we have POC(People of color) [sic] and NonPOC(White People) [sic] tickets? I'm glad you asked! Equality means treating everyone the same. Equity is insuring [sic] everyone has what they need to be successful[.]

A group known as Afrofuture Youth has slated its "Afrofuture Fest" event for 3 August 2019. Admission ticket prices for the event had initially been priced based upon color of skin ($10 for black and other "People of Color" but $20 for white people) with the explicit rationale that

The organizers' explanation for the discriminatory pricing provides much fodder for ridicule:

Our ticket structure was built to insure [sic] that the most marginalized communities (people of color) are provided with an equitable chance at enjoying events in their own community (black Detroit). Affording joy and pleasure is unfortunately still a privilege in our society for POC and we believe everyone should have access to receiving such. We've seen too many times orgasmic events happening in Detroit and other POC populated cities and what consistently happens is people outside of the community benefiting most from affordable ticket prices because of their proximity to wealth. This cycle disproportionately displaces black and brown people from enjoying entertainment in their own communities.

As posited in Alinsky's Rule Number 5, "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon." And radical leftists have no monopoly on the use of ridicule, indeed, the folks at Afrofuture Youth are themselves quite vulnerable to it.

"Entertainment in their own communities?" I seem to recall that Detroit is the very city that birthed the so-called "Motown Sound," a musical genre that has placed many "People of Color" into close proximity to significant wealth. Perhaps big name Motown performance artist (and former Detroit Councilwoman) Martha Reeves might be persuaded to avail the "joy and pleasure" of her musical talents to the POC of Detroit at the Afrofuture Fest.

[Oh, wait! Martha is giving a birthday concert performance that very day at a different Detroit venue, admission price $50 to $100 per head. Never mind!].

Moreover, Afrofuture Youth's complaint to the effect that "people outside of the community" are the primary beneficiaries of "affordable" cultural event admission prices, in addition to presupposing that wealthy individuals will actually travel in droves to the inner city venue where the Afrofuture Fest is slated, also implicitly detests outside money flowing into the neighborhood.

And indeed, news of the event has gone viral, and is drawing much ridicule on the American Thinker's page and other places as well.

The ridicule seems to have been a major impetus for Afrofuture Youth to revise its ticket pricing policy (never mind that the discriminatory pricing was also a blatant violation of the Civil Rights Act). Now, all tickets are $20, but there are "suggested" additional donations over and above the ticket price for white people.

Afrofuture Youth attempted to save face in its backtrack by claiming that

For the safety of our community, family, elders who received threats from white supremacists and youth who were subjected to seeing racist comments on our Instagram page, Afrofuture Fest has changed our ticketing model to $20 General Admission and suggested donation for non-POC

The claim of having received threats must be taken cum grano salis because if such threats were indeed actually made, the threats should have been reported to the law enforcement authorities; technological forensics have long been able to determine the provenance of telephone calls received on land lines and cell phones, of e-mails, and of other cybermedia.

Afrofuture Youth's about-face on its initial discriminatory pricing policy has thus provided additional grist for the ridicule mill.

On 19 June 2019 the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing entitled "H.R. 40 and the Path to Restorative Justice," an event with the obvious agenda of promoting the payment of reparations to today's African-Americans for the slavery era of yesteryear. The Hearing has been critiqued and criticized on the American Thinker website and elsewhere. The comments in response to those AT pieces carry their share of ridicule for the reparations agenda.

And if, perchance, some mismanagement debacle occurs at the event, then that would further widen the doorway for ridicule.

Tying the Afrofuture Fest and its accompanying ridicule in with the reparations agenda should not be a difficult thing to do - - If the Republican powers-that-be recognize and use the opportunity.

Graphic credit: YouTube screen grab (cropped)

Kenneth H. Ryesky, a freelance writer currently based in Israel, is an attorney who has taught business law and taxation at Queens College CUNY for more than two decades.