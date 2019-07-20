Thank goodness progressive Democrats are focused on the big problem of offensive words

A couple of the offensive words they are outlawing are manhole and manpower. That should solve the world’s problems. I wonder why kids come of college not being prepared for the work force and are incapable of independent thought and critical thinking when they get out of four to six years of being indoctrinated by professors with this stuff.

With homelessness rising, feces all over the street, MS 13 gang members cutting up and killing people, college costs out of control and massive student debt, progressives in California are focused on getting rid of allegedly offensive words.

There will be no manholes in Berkeley, California. City workers will drop into "maintenance holes" instead.

Nothing will be manmade in the liberal city but "human-made." And students at the University of California, Berkeley, will join "collegiate Greek system residences" rather than fraternities and sororities.

Berkeley leaders voted unanimously this week to replace about 40 gender-specific words in the city code with gender-neutral terms — an effort to be more inclusive that's drawing both praise and scorn.

That means "manpower" will become "human effort" or "workforce," while masculine and feminine pronouns like "she," ''her," ''he" and "him" will be replaced by "they" and "them," according to the measure approved Tuesday by the City Council.

Not to be outdone, Representative Castro is not worried about illegal aliens who kill and commit other crimes against U.S citizens. He is worried about words. I wonder why we have problems when many Democrats think this way.

Words matter’: Castro pushes for government to remove words ‘illegal aliens’ Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) wants the word “alien” and the term “illegal alien” taken out of the government’s legal code. The congressman is arguing that the words work to “demonetize and dehumanize the migrant community.”

In deference to progressives I think we should remove the word man from the English language so no one from any gender is ever sent into rage again with these offensive words. I suggest that “man” in any word be replaced by the word “it” and “men” by “its.”

When teaching history professors would teach about the "History of It." When teaching about Apartheid in South Africa we would hear about Winnie and Nelson Itdela. Neil Armstrong was the first It on the Moon. When teaching about Hitler and World War II we would hear about our enemy Gerity.

Huitities will be even more unpopular as a college major, but at least no one would be offended and huitities graduates would continue to get jobs as baristas.

Habitat for Huitities would have major costs in changing all their stationery and signs but at least no one would be offended.

When protesters head to New York to get to clamor for getting rid of offensive statues and murals they would head to Ithatten.

We will hear about itmade global warming. President Obama could say that the only way to bring back itufacturing jobs is a magic wand/

The talking points about the border by journalists and other Democrats would either consist of using the terms itufactured crisis or huitarian crisis depending on what month it is. The squad would continue to complain and continue to vote against aiding the its and woits

Democrats would continue to refer to babies in the womb as it instead of huits.

I feel better now that no one can be offended by any of the words I have used. I do know that Democrats could fulfill their promise of giving everyone a job if they hired people to remove every word that could be offensive to anyone could be removed. Think of all the people Google could hire to censure people and to spell check.

Photo credit: edgarallenknight