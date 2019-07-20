Survival Instinct: Democrats back away from Omar's toxic BDS agenda

At first glance, you might think Democrats have earned some props for backing away from Jew-hater Rep. Ilhan Omar and her repulsive attack-Israel agenda.

High-profile Democrats are decrying a controversial resolution from Rep. Ilhan Omar affirming the right to boycott Israel, even as they rally behind her and three other first-term congresswomen attacked by President Trump.

Omar, D-Minn., proposed the resolution earlier this week in a bid to push back against U.S. laws banning the Israel boycotts. The text of the measure affirms the right of Americans to organize boycotts of foreign countries.

While the resolution doesn’t explicitly name Israel or the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, she told media outlets that the resolution concerns the Jewish state.

“We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our First Amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” Omar told Al-Monitor.

Turns out very few of them have a stomach for this kind of mendacious claptrap.

And if such a measure were, gawd forbid, to pass, we all know what will happen - some lefty will disagree with some Israeli move to defend itself from some rocket attack and then stake out a phony moral high ground. After that, Dems will be put on the spot to support a BDS move on "moral" grounds. After that, the boycott passes and some Democrats will be left holding the bag. They'll have a helluva bad time explaining to Jewish and pro-Israel voters why singling out Israel for economic harm was such a good idea. Hamas, CAIR, Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood and every gamy third world ally - hello Venezuela -- will snicker. The public at large supports Israel. Only very fringe extremists, engulfed deep in third world liberation thinking, such as Omar, don't.

So naturally, the Democrats are backing away from her BDS move like a bad smell. Even they don't want this kind of trouble.

What's bad here, though, is that they've embraced this utterly anti-American representative as a foil against President Trump. This is a woman who hasn't found a thing good about America from the day she landed as a privileged refugee under quite possibly false pretenses -- and whose agenda is utterly alien to any American interests and Democrats know it.

Yet, they still embrace such a viper as one of their own. They embrace her, but run from what she stands for.

Might it make more sense to reject her, given the lonely fringe agenda she's espousing and the tremendous political cost she's hanging onto the Democrats?

They just haven't made that connection. All they know is that they like her, they just don't like her ideas. They are all in for her veil, just not not what's under the veil. She's like a pet to them, proof of their 'diversity,' with absolutely no recognition from them that she doesn't share their values. She makes for good diversity pictures for Democrats in group pictures, but they sure as heck don't want to hand her the reins of power - and as she has said earlier, she's actually looking to take the reins of power.

What kind of opportunism is this? What kind of party is this? Good parties clean themselves out from fringe extremists.

But in the case of Omar, no. Politics of symbolism for short-term political gain? Sure looks like it. Just don't check under the hood.

Image credit: Leopaltik via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0