Speaking of sweetheart deals: Kamala Harris is the one who let 'Filthy Filner,' the pervert San Diego mayor, off easy

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, got loud and out there about wanting labor secretary Alexander Acosta to resign over what the press dubbed a "sweetheart deal" to Palm Beach pervert and Bill Clinton plane-riding buddy Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein molested little girls and was repeatedly not prosecuted, except for that one time he ran into then–Miami prosecutor Acosta, who got him some small sanction. Democrats, on the other hand, who didn't have to resign for anything, had been protecting him .

This is the height of hypocrisy and so very typical of Kamala Harris.

Harris, it turns out, is the one who, as California's attorney general, gave San Diego's famous pervert mayor — a guy who forced workers to perform sex acts, including his famous "head lock" — a slap on the wrist in 2013 after all he got away with. She negotiated the Democrat's plea deal, which gave him some decorum lessons, zero jail time, and no need to place himself on the registry of sex offenders. Here's the Washington Examiner's report:

Kamala Harris' presidential campaign biography rests heavily on her career as a prosecutor, including six years as California attorney general. But it omits a plea deal her office negotiated for former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, a serial sexual harasser, which let him escape jail time and avoid registering as a sex offender. In 2013, about 20 women accused Filner, a two-decade Democratic congressman-turned-San Diego mayor, of sexual harassment and misconduct. Some said he put them in "Filner headlocks." Harris' office drew considerable criticism in 2013 for allowing Filner to plead guilty to state charges of false imprisonment and battery against three Jane Does in exchange for a light sentence. Filner could have faced up to five years in prison, but the plea bargain instead gave him three months of house arrest, three years' probation, and partial loss of his mayoral pension.

That's quite a sweetheart deal from Willie Brown's own sweetheart, the Democrat who slept her way to the top. Did she view the Filner perversions as career opportunities for the molested women? Or did she protect this guy because he was a fellow Democrat, of very progressive credentials, the kind that would impress a leftist from the Bay Area, as the Berkeley-born Harris actually is?

Daniel Greenfield at Frontline writes:

Filner had impeccable credentials. His father was a Communist and he had been a Freedom Rider and a member of the Progressive Caucus. His ties to the Clintons went back a long way and he had passionately spoken out in defense of President Clinton during the impeachment debate. He even had all the right left-wing "street" connections from J Street to Occupy Wall Street. Bob Filner, like Bill Clinton, was also a serial sexual predator. His victims included a 67-year old grandmother and sexual assault victims who had come to him seeking help. He locked his executive assistant in the kitchen and demanded that they "make love." His favorite move involved putting the women he targeted in a headlock. Filner pleaded guilty to three counts and will not serve any time in prison. Instead he'll spend three months at home, receive some counseling and three years on probation. He won't go into California's 100,000 strong sex offender database. Meanwhile in Lakeland, California, a 75-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail for groping a court reporter. If he had been the progressive mayor of San Diego, he might have also gotten the Filner Justice Special and be spending his time at home with his feet up on the couch.

Bottom line: That's some hypocrisy coming from Harris. Maybe handsy Joe Biden can ask her about it at the upcoming Democratic debate...

