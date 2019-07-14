San Francisco developer loads a leaf blower full of cash in bid to bribe homeless away

Not only that, its ruling leftists are permitting the homeless to scruff up some high value real estate, some of which provides jobs, some of which provides homes - and make it less high value.

The Bay Area is a region with more money than brains, and its housing costs are sky high.

This story about the San Francisco Embarcadero residents trying to chase off the homeless based on their harm to the environment of all things, demonstrates how crazed the logic has become.

But now there's a new one out: A San Francisco-based developer has loaded up a leafblower full of cash to blow dollar bills in a bid to bribe the homeless to leave the pricey area. In this case, a Home Depot retail establishment is at stake and might otherwise be shut down based on the homeless presence should the homeless not leave.

So now it's come to this, according to Tyler Durden at Zerohedge:

Surrounded by half-inflated eagles, wearing a "Make Oakland Great Again" hat and dressed as an elf to “deliver Xmas in July”, San Francisco real-estate developer Gene Gorelik stood on a boom lift above a homeless encampment in Oakland on Friday and chanted into a bullhorn, “Free money! Free money!” The scene follows Gorelik's posting on Facebook that explained Home Depot Oakland could be forced to close (with 300 jobs at stake) because, as he notes "it is under attack by Libbyland" - a reference to Oakland's uber-liberal mayor Libby Schaaf "I will rent a boom lift from Home Depot and make it rain $300 in singles to show the Citizens of Libbyland I'm serious. Then I'll offer $2000 each to move to 11 4th St. by 8PM. However, if anyone is left in Libbyland at 8PM, no one gets any money. It's all or nothing. Remember, half the homeless came from outside Oakland. They have been lured in by Libby's promise of free housing. If you feel Schaafted, please come out for a day of good, clean, fun community service to save 300 Oakland Jobs from the Libbyland Attack!" Perhaps unsurprisingly, he was shouted down by community activists and encampment residents before he was able to turn on his leaf blower full of cash as they raged at the arrogance of his free-money handout when what they appear to really want is free houses or moar money than just 2 grand!!?? "It’s just a slap in the face for the residents,” said Candice Elder, the chief executive of East Oakland Collective, a community organization that focuses on racial and economic equity. “He’s not doing anything constructive right now but being disrespectful and classist.”

Truth be known, it sounds like a stunt. And it seems the homeless aren't taking him up on it, knowing how easy it is to blow through $2,000, which is the offer if all of them leave.

But it signals the desperation being seen by the job-creators and holders of expensive properties, who are essentially being expropriated by state policies.

What's likely to happen is that someone else will pick up the torch and offer some real money to get the homeless out. After that, it's going to become a bribe game, with the homeless going to the highest bidder. It might work, but it will also create some strange market dynamics, with homelessness being bought and sold as some kind of commodity in the absence of the firm hand of the state.