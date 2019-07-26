Raw racism: Bette Midler calls black people at Trump rally 'blackground' and asks what they were paid

At a time when black employment is at a record high, rappers such as Kanye West are calling President Trump their 'dragon brother,' and large numbers of black people are joining the Republican Party, how's this for a rabid racist response from the unhinged left?

Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be “blackground”? pic.twitter.com/pTkoHTIpQl — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 24, 2019

This analysis from one Twitterer explains the problem well:

and this, too...

Bette Midler just said On July 24, 2019, that she thinks black men cannot think for themselves but are willing to be bribed. Bette Midler is saying it is all about the Benjamins for black men. She is the definition of a racist. pic.twitter.com/b4BbZJ6QG8 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 24, 2019

And those were just a couple of whites who were aghast, the reaction from black people was furious:

You racist POS



So you are saying Black folks are stupid and desperate.



We cannot have a diversity of thought like white people?



We better get our black a** back in line like you racist white Democrats believe we should be?



I've been to WH 3x & 2 rallies VIP, never got a dime — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) July 24, 2019

Imagine, for one moment, that a conservative said this about blacks at a liberal event. It would be rightly called out as the nasty, divisive racism it is. Black liberals: this is what they *really* think about your ability to think for yourselves. — Rob Smith ๐บ๐ธ (@robsmithonline) July 25, 2019

That’s pretty racist. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) July 24, 2019

That’s racist — Chad Williams-Owen (@RealChadWO) July 24, 2019

And this is why I have been a devoted BLACK REPUBLICAN for the past 16 years. I voted for MY PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump the first time and I will be voting for him again in 2020! There was no doubt in my mind that the democRATS are the real racist so this post if of no surprise. — Comeflywithme84 (@Comeflywithme82) July 24, 2019

The Washington Examiner has culled more here.

Democrats, well, ever since slavery, have always views black people as their 'property.' Anyone dissenting from their orthodoxy has been called 'off the plantation.' The groupthink demands are smothering. Ever since, they've been quick to tell black people what they're allowed to think, and a lot of them are going to take it anymore. That's why many in the Trump era are just walking away for them. This movement now has leaders, with black people such as Candace Owen, who started a mass movement of blacks leaving the Democrats, explicitly wording the matter as 'thinking for ourselves.'

That's driven some entitled old-line Democrats such as Midler off the deep end, with her absolutely appalling deep dive into raw racism.

One can only expect that it will turn up in some pro-Trump campaign ads in 2020. Thanks, Bette, for writing the material.