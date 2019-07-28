Rand Paul offers to help pay for a ticket so Ilhan Omar can see Somalia and understand how lucky she is to be in the USA

No, it’s not, “Send her back!” It’s “Let her go back on my dime.” After talking about the refugees in his home town that he knows, who love America and are grateful to be here, Senator Rand Paul made an offer Rep. Omar should not refuse: A free trip to Somalia – the nation she still calls her homeland – to see...

“… the disaster that is Somalia, that has no capitalism, that has no God-given rights guaranteed in a constitution, and that has about 7 different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years, and then maybe after she’s visited Somalia for a while, she might come back and appreciate America.” The clip lasts just over a minute: Photo credit: YouTube screen grab (croppped)