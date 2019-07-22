Racism curling in on itself: 32% of Democrats think it's racist to disagree with anyone who's black

In what has to be one of the most interesting polls of the day, Rasmussen Reports finds that "one-in-three Democrats think it's racism any time a white politician criticizes a politician of color."

The Washington Times' Cheryl Chumley found a poll that tells us a lot about why Democrats, the historic party of racism, think the way they do (non-subscription version here ):

Think what that means.

White politicians can't say a word against black politicians, Hispanic politicians, Asian politicians — any politician with a skin color that deviates from white — without being accused of racism, according to about a third of Democrats.

Without being guilty of being racist, that is.

That's just crazy. That's just speech-stifling, freedom-chilling crazy.

It's also, as Chumley herself notes later in the piece, actually pretty racist.

See, black people are different from white people in that they're supposedly these fragile flowers. They can't take political give-and-take the way whites can; any disagreement with one of them is evidence of racism in a way it wouldn't be if the speaker were white. Same with Hispanics and Asians.

So any disagreement with, say, Maxine Waters, when she spouts something stupid, is the same as putting on the white hooded bed sheet. Waters, of course, is black, and therefore not only can't be disagreed with, but she evidently can't say anything stupid, either.

This is a rather patronizing view of black people or anyone of another race. It presupposes that such people can't think. It presupposes that such people are so delicate that disagreeing with them would be like disagreeing with a two-year-old. Even in Waters's case, the rest of us know that's not true. Waters "thinks" all right — she just thinks wrong.

It also explains why Democrats get so irrational when someone such as, say, Sen. Ted Cruz, or Sen. Marco Rubio, shows up. In Cruz's case, the confusion is so intense that they have to manufacture a Latino opponent out of some white guy to return their world to their axis. And it certainly would explain their irrational reactions to the distinguished black physician and now Cabinet official Dr. Ben Carson, and the much honored black former secretary of state, Condoleezza Rice, both of whom, by the way, came from classically underprivileged backgrounds and rose to the top of their fields. Democrats react to these people like a wet plug in an electric socket.

It's a third of them, according to the poll, and they really think this. If they don't think it, they're telling it to the pollster, out of a belief that this is the correct view to have.

And there's plenty of evidence that these patronizing and dehumanizing views exist. Remember this charming statement of intolerance from "squad" leftist Rep. Ayanna Pressley?

"We don't need black faces that don't want to be a black voice," she said. "If you're worried about being marginalized and stereotyped, please don't even show up because we need you to represent that voice."

It illustrates the mentality perfectly. If you aren't a black person of a certain black voice, well, then, you aren't black, and you need to be eliminated.

It's actually not only racism curling in on itself as Democrats slide further into irrationality and virtue-signaling. It's inhuman.

Image credit: Elizabeth Warren via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.