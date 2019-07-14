Protestors tear down and defile American flag, raise Mexican flag at Colorado ICE detention facility

Matt Mauro of KDVR-TV, the Denver Fox affiliate has posted a series of videos shot at an Aurora, Colorado ICE facility as vandals acted out their hatred.

Matt Mauro of KDVR-TV, the Denver Fox affiliate has posted a series of videos shot at an Aurora, Colorado ICE facility as vandals acted out their hatred.

And defiled Old Glory:

In the first, a crowd cheers as the Mexican flag is hoisted over American territory. This is reminiscent of what happens when a victorious army claims victory over an opponent having conquered territory. If this doesn’t chill you, then you don’t understand what is meant by the term “Reconquista.”

Protestors on @ICEgov property just pulled down the American flag and replaced it with the Mexican flag. The group by the doors is growing. Though most protestors are still on the street. pic.twitter.com/X2waaFMEOW — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

In a second video, a dirty, defiled American flag is flying upside down next to the Mexican banner in the place of honor.

Now flying outside @ICEgov detention center in Aurora - an upside down and dirty American flag, Mexican flag and one with foul language. Protestors still here. pic.twitter.com/eXdnbdBXVi — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

In a third video, armed guards take control and re-hoist Old Glory to its rightful place of honor. “Reconquest” in English baby!

Just in - armed guards are now outside the doors of the @ICEgov detention center in Aurora. They’re taking down the Mexican and other flags and replacing them with the American and state flags. pic.twitter.com/8U3tiHq5RW — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

Aurora Police take a bow!

Tonight we witnessed the best of Aurora (Police & Community) during the peaceful #LightsForLiberty demonstration. Thank you to everyone who remained peaceful & took the time to thank my cops...& thank you to all the officers who were there to ensure everyones safety. @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/UzkF8nQDfJ — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) July 13, 2019

But Matt Mauro has a question:

Why didn't @AuroraPD stop protesters replacing US flag with Mexico flag at @ICEgov? @APDChiefMetz says it was to protect safety of the large majority who were acting peacefully and the safety of officers. Says they're ready to decisively engage if there was "assaultive behavior" pic.twitter.com/IVeqiuPN1i — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019





The protestors obviously hate this country. So, why do they want foreign nationals to come freely to this cesspool of racism, homophobia, etc.? Wouldn't turning them away the border be the charitable thing to do?