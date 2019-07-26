Production of the New Trump Train 2020 Song
Life has taught me that sometimes God gives us great gifts in ugly wrapping paper. In other words, what appears to be a problem is often a blessing in disguise.
For example: I have written an exciting new upbea,t crowd-pleasing Trump Train 2020 song. My music producer lives in Baltimore where we will record the song. I asked him to recruit singers to form a choir to sing the choruses of the song. He said he does not know a single singer who voted for Trump. Every singer he knows would vehemently oppose a song supportive of Trump.
This prompted me to send out a clarion call on Facebook for singers to be in the choir of my Trump Train 2020 song. The response has been wonderful. Singers are coming from out of state. A baritone Disney singer will fly to Baltimore from Los Angeles.
Here is an excerpt from one of the emails I received.
“I am the mother of 14 year old ******** who is interested in joining the recording of your Trump 2020 song. He is highly qualified trained singer whose voice has changed to a rich tenor. He has done opera, musical theater, to voice-over work and spent 10 months on a Broadway tour of ***** with very liberal and shortsighted actors who hated Trump.
The tour was a great education for him along with our own homeschool curriculum which teaches the kids to think through and own their own education and thoughts.”
What appeared to be a negative -- not finding Trump supportive singers in Baltimore -- has transformed our recording session into a mini-Trump rally; patriots who love our country coming together in a spirit of fellowship and unity. Praise God!
We have not set the date of the recording session because we are still producing the music. Singers may contact me at: mr_lloydmarcus@hotmail.com
A Hollywood movie director has graciously offered to assist in the production of a music video of the Trump Train 2020 song. Yes, there are conservative patriots living in Hollywood.
Bottom line, I am extremely grateful and excited. I can hardly wait for y'all to hear “Trump Train 2020.”
Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American
