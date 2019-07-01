Omar launches bid to protect world's terrorists from 'tyrannical regimes'

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and ten other House Democrats have written to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, requesting information about how information from the FBI-administered terrorist watchlist is shared with foreign governments — including governments with poor human rights records.

Is there nothing Rep. Ilhan Omar won't do to make terrorists' lives easier? This latest scheme she's up to, according to CNS, is a doozy :

In doing so, she pointed to the support of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a sometimes controversial group that has mounted legal challenges against the watchlist, formally known as the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB).

In a release Friday about the letter to Pompeo, Omar quoted CAIR national Executive Director Nihad Awad, who said the TSDB was "dangerous enough" in itself, but even more so when shared with "tyrannical regimes."

Now, bear in mind that many of the world's most tyrannical places — think of places such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines — have been made that way by repeated terrorist attacks. Lawlessness and terrorist thuggery can often turn what were rising democracies into hunkered down military regimes.

So what we are seeing here is a bid from her to game the system — to use the inevitable human rights violations that occur as states try to avoid disintegration — as leverage to keep them in the dark about the actual terrorists plotting against them. Advantage: terrorists, who are no doubt celebrating having such a lobbyist working for them on the Hill. Human rights are great for terrorists — and never mind about the victims of terrorists.

Left unsaid most of all is that the U.S. isn't giving innocent people's names to these regimes, let alone the names of actual Americans — it's giving committed global foreign terrorists' names in what may be an imperfect but necessary bid to enable these places to fight the terrorists trying to kill them.

Omar wants these foreigners protected.

It jibes with her other shenanigans so very helpful to the terrorist-American community, such as asking for lighter sentences for the "Minnesota Men" so abundant in her district, who've opted to join ISIS and are in the dock for being caught.

The 9 Minnesota men charged with planning to join ISIS are scheduled to be sentenced next week. Ahead of those court dates, 13 letters were sent to Judge Michael Davis in the case of defendant Abdirahman Yasin Daud, including a letter from state Rep. Ilhan Omar, who on Election Night became with first elected Somali-American lawmaker in the nation. Rep. Omar asked Judge Davis for "compassion" and a "restorative approach to justice," concluding that "this ruling can set a precedent and has the potential to be a landmark case in addressing extremism."

Nothing like letting that bunch off scot-free.

Obviously, she's becoming quite handy for CAIR and all the other terrorist-first activists out there. She's not even embarrassed by the idea of being tarred by the terrorist connection, despite coming from terrorist-infested Somalia and a congressional district famous for its terrorist recruits. If anyone brought up that creepy cozy connection, she'd protect herself from criticism by yelling "racist." She also has a history of Jew-hatred, same as the terrorists. She actually seems to like the whole role of terrorist-defender. And with more concern about terrorists' "rights" than the acts of "some people did something," it's pretty obvious she's rapidly becoming the terrorist's best friend in Congress.

Why, again, is this person on the Democrat-led House Foreign Affairs Committee?

Image credit: Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.