Omar returns to her old Jew hatred, with BDS resolution targeting Israel

Rep. Ilhan Omar, fresh from being told to go back where she came from by President Trump, based on her continuous, unprecedented, fault-finding against America, is turning her attention toward her old trope of Jew-hatred again, putting forth a resolution in Congress to boycott, divest and sanction Israel.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed a resolution this week supporting the right to boycott Israel, likening the boycott of the Jewish state to boycotts of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

Omar’s resolution seeks to push back against U.S. laws banning the boycott of Israel and affirms the right of Americans to organize boycotts of foreign countries if they so wish.

While the resolution doesn’t explicitly name Israel or the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, she told media outlets that the resolution concerns the Jewish state.

“We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our First Amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” Omar told Al-Monitor

“And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement,” she added.

American values? Non-violent? Who could be against?

Omar, of course, is the real patriot here, lecturing us as she does, pretty in pink and wearing her best makeup, all about our "confusion" and its contrasting "true patriotism" as she defines it, because, by her own words, she loves America more than any mere naturally born U.S. citizen could. She has quite a talent for cloaking the sickest third world ideologies into a forked language of patriotism.

So now she's back to her old obsesssion of Jew hate, cooking up a resolution to end an already passed law prohibiting BDS activity from Congress. Which, in that style of hers, she also compared to the Boston Tea Party. Hey, who could be against the Boston Tea Party?

According to Fox:

The resolution affirms the right to boycott as an expression of free speech and cites examples of boycott movements against Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, and apartheid South Africa. “Americans of conscience have a proud history of participating in boycotts to advocate for human rights abroad including ... boycotting Nazi Germany from March 1933 to October 1941 in response to the dehumanization of the Jewish people in the lead-up to the Holocaust,” Omar said in the resolution introduced Tuesday.

She's coupled it with a newly announced plan to tour Israel, presumably to whip up more Jew hate and hatred of the Jewish state. It's unknown whether Israel is going to let her in to do her grandstanding.

And just yesterday, she refused to apologize for her past anti-Semitic statements, which brought her such bad publicity.

In some ways, it's baffling. What possible interest could she have as a congresswoman representing Minnesota's Minnapolis area in promoting Israel's ill-being? How does that interest or serve her constituents? Why does she even think such a measure will pass, even among most Democrats? Aren't Jews so powerful they can mesmerize the world? Isn't U.S. politics "all about the benjamins, baby?" If she really believed that, why would she try to foist such a measure onto Congress?

Obviously, she doesn't believe that, but wants everyone to perceive Jews as preternaturally powerful, conspiring and oppressive. What's more, she's also under delusions of power, imagining that after Trump tweeted about her, her views were important. Or most likely, someone has gotten word to her to get busy with the anti-Israel activity in Congress, using her office to promote the rotten agenda.

It's very strange how continuous her obsession with Israel and Jews is. It goes on, even after the topic changes to immigration or a green new deal, or transgender activism, or impeaching Trump. For Omar, it always revolves back to Jew hatred. Might it be her involvement in CAIR? Might it be her ties to the Farrakhan political machine? One can only surmise with this string of acts that Israel is something she's constantly thinking about and quite hellbent on using her congressional office to stick it to the Jews.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot