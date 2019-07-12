Oh-oh! Ocasio-Cortez and 'Justice Democrats' have ticked off the Congressional Black Caucus

The tyro pol who lives and breathes identity politics got too wrapped up in her self-righteousness. Scott Wong reports in The Hill :

This may be the moment that political life starts to turn to crap for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Richard Baehr observes, "Criticism from conservatives attacking AOC, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley wash off them. But when the Congressional Black Caucus goes after them and Pelosi gets ticked off at them, then they will be marginalized."

Congressional Black Caucus members are furious at Justice Democrats, accusing the outside progressive group aligned with firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) of trying to oust lawmakers of color, specifically African-American lawmakers.

Justice Democrats is backing primary challengers to eight-term Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), a Hispanic Caucus member, and 10-term Rep. Lacy Clay (D-Mo.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). The insurgent group also made noise this year about challenging Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), a CBC member seen as the heir apparent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

And CBC leaders are fretting that Justice Democrats may target other black lawmakers in the coming weeks and months, including Reps. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.), Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), Emanual Cleaver (D-Mo.) and Anthony Brown (D-Md.). Brown said the group has been making calls in his district, actively trying to recruit a challenger to run against him.

"It just seems strange that the social Democrats seem to be targeting members of the Congressional Black Caucus, individuals who have stood and fought to make sure that African Americans are included and part of this process," Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), a senior CBC member, told The Hill.

"I don't know what that agenda is, but if they want to come after members of the Black Caucus, it's two ways," warned Meeks, the Queens Democratic party boss who clashed with Justice Democrats in a local district attorney race last month.

Having driven Amazon away from offering high-paying jobs in her district, Ocasio-Cortez may be vulnerable to a primary challenge. In the long run, identity politics is a dead end. And Ocasio-Cortez continues to accumulate enemies. She is still young, and her hubris will continue to drive her to greater feats of stupidity.