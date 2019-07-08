Ocasio-Cortez touts a comparison of herself to a Nazi sympathizer

So, why sweat the details? She’s way above mere facts:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has no idea how ignorant she is. Like many people indoctrinated into Marxism, she believes that her understanding of history and politics is superior to that of the rest of us, because she grasps the true dynamic, class struggle, that pushes mankind forward toward the inevitable workers’ paradise ahead – if only the “reactionary forces” can be defeated.

"I think that there's a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right." -- @AOC https://t.co/jKoBUDAa9v — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 7, 2019

But the problem is that facts do matter. And President Trump has lured her into an indefensible embrace. The New York Post reports:

President Trump compared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to former Argentine First Lady Eva Peron and concluded that while the self-described Democratic socialist has a “certain talent” she doesn’t “know anything,” according to a new book. The president, in interviews for “American Carnage,” said he was watching TV with his political advisers when he first noticed Ocasio-Cortez while she was campaigning against longtime Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley. “I see a young woman ranting and raving like a lunatic on a street corner, and I said: ‘That’s interesting, go back,'” he says in the book, according to excerpts obtained by The Guardian. (snip) “She’s got talent. Now, that’s the good news. The bad news: she doesn’t know anything. She’s got a good sense, an ‘it’ factor, which is pretty good, but she knows nothing. But with time, she has real potential​,” Trump said about the first-term congresswoman. ​”​I called her Eva Perón,” ​the president revealed. “I said, ​’​That’s Eva Perón. That’s Evita.'” Ocasio-Cortez responded to Trump by putting quotations from Perón on her Twitter page.

“I know that, like every woman of the people, I have more strength than I appear to have.”



- Evita Perón https://t.co/IH7y7C54ip — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

“I had watched for many years and seen how a few rich families held much of Argentina's wealth and power in their hands. So the government brought in an eight hour working day, sickness pay and fair wages to give poor workers a fair go.”



- Evita Perón — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez, who has already invoked “concentration camps” as a way of likening Trump administration policies to those of the Nazis, is such an ignoramus that she doesn’t realize Evita helped many Nazis escape Germany with booty they stole from Jewish people sent to real concentration camps.

Perhaps not the best nickname to embrace: the Peróns quite famously gave the Nazis safe haven in Argentina after WWII & likely enriched themselves by taking a cut of the ill-gotten gains the Nazis stole from the Jews & others and smuggled out of Germany.https://t.co/nPxUaJHaFS https://t.co/yUfUcv8x9U — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 7, 2019

Ocasio Cortez now is at war with the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, and with the current leader of the Democratic Party, Nancy Pelosi. Being young, female, outspoken, and photogenic can take you a long way in public life. But being an ignorant fool, with no awareness of one’s own limitations is a very dangerous position in the longer run.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab (croppepd)