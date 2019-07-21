Ocasio-Cortez says Trump's bid to secure the border 'all about ethnicity and racism'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is running out of arguments. Here's her latest on President Trump's effort to restore some semblance of rule of law at the U.S.'s utterly lawless southern border. Via CNN:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump's policies on immigration in her latest argument against the President's handling of the situation at the southern border, saying that his signature agenda is really about "ethnicity and racism."

"All you need to do is hear what the President did this week to know this is not about immigration at all. Because once you start telling American citizens to quote 'go back to your own countries,' this tells you that this President's policies are not about immigration, it's about ethnicity and racism," Ocasio-Cortez said during a town hall on immigration held in her district in Queens, New York, in reference to Trump's tweeted racist attacks at her and three other minority congresswomen known as "The Squad."

Her remarks are nonsense. Is she trying to tell us that were the border surgers pouring over the border without papers Caucasian, President Trump wouldn't mind? And, by the way, many of them are - hasn't she heard that 'Latino' isn't a race?

Trump is trying to restore rule of law to the border, not keep people out. The U.S. currently takes in about a million legal immigrants a year, most of them from Latin America. How exactly is that racist?

Third, she yells about a crowd's shout of 'go back' to Rep. Ilhan Omar, which wasn't sanctioned by Trump. She also was likely referring to Trump's tweet to Omar asking her to fix her hellhole country first and then come back and show us how it's done. That's hyperbole for sure, but hardly about telling her to go back where she came from, punto. What's more, the point wasn't her race, it was her rabid anti-Americanism and ingratitude, very unusual to see in a former refugee who won the lottery of a lifetime by being rescued and taken in by the U.S. That's something the illegals of the border surge can only dream of.

So now she's two for two, hurling the race card at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for criticizing her juvenile behavior, and then hurling it again at Trump for trying to halt a lawless border and demand some kind of responsibility from migrants of all stripes.

Her argument about racism is actually pretty patronizing of the people she claims to champion.

The fundamental contradiction of illegal immigration is that people are presumably fleeing lawless societies in search of a society that has rule of law. How exactly is that achieved by breaking the law of the lawful society by illegally entering?

She's essentially saying that border surgers are incapable of obeying rule of law and thus, should be allowed into the U.S. without having to obey any rule of law. Yeah, sure. Speaking of racism...