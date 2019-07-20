MSNBCâ€™s Andrea Mitchell is either an ignoramus or a liar

It’s really hard to say which disqualifier from her job is the real one, but in either case, she should not be spewing propaganda to the viewers of MSNBC.

For someone ostensibly in the “news” business, Andrea Mitchell is remarkably uninformed. Or perhaps, she is peddling a fiction that she thinks will benefit the Left.

Oh, wait. That’s her job, just like the rest of the staff there.

Mitchell claimed about the four members of The Squad:

"None of these members of Congress are socialists, but that is the way the Republican leadership wants to frame this election face-off,” Mitchell told the panel. "There’s not a single member of these congressional representatives who are avowed socialists, so I don’t know where that is coming from other than opposition research.”

Watch:

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on AOC/Omar/Tlaib/Pressley: "none of these members of Congress are socialists" pic.twitter.com/8HJtxlyBWq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 19, 2019

Joseph A. Wulfsohn of Fox News could not resist informing her otherwise:

Mediaite columnist Caleb Howe accused the veteran journalist of missing a "big fact." "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an outspoken member of the group Democratic Socialists of America, the “largest socialist organization in the United States” according to their own description, a fact which has been in no way mysterious and was featured in profiles on the Congresswoman by everyone from the Daily Beast to the New York Times," Howe wrote in an op-ed. "She also self-identifies as a “Democratic Socialist”, and argues the concepts on Twitter. Howe later pointed out how Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that “capitalism is irredeemable” and that she had promoted "democratic socialism" during a recent appearance on "The Late Show." "Mitchell obviously just assumed that because it was said by a Republican it must be untrue, and so didn’t bother to check," Howe said. NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told Fox News that Mitchell's assertion about the New York congresswoman "isn't grounded in reality." "Someone who describes herself as a 'democratic socialist' is a socialist. The end," Houck explained. "And even if Ocasio-Cortez didn't describe herself that way, one look at her policies and they fit the description."

My money's on liar, but make up your own mind.