More Independence Day celebrations: June jobs report up, up, and up!

President Donald J. Trump (R)'s Independence Day celebrations honoring the freedoms of America continued Friday morning as the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its June 2019 jobs report. It was a definite cause for celebration...but not for Democrats, who strive to keep people dependent on a government ruled by Democrats in secure jobs.

THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — JUNE 2019

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 224,000 in June, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing. ...

Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates for adult men (3.3 percent), adult women (3.3 percent), teenagers (12.7 percent), Whites (3.3 percent), Blacks (6.0 percent), Asians (2.1 percent), and Hispanics (4.3 percent) showed little or no change in June. (See tables A-1, A-2, and A-3.)

The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) was little changed at 1.4 million in June and accounted for 23.7 percent of the unemployed. (See table A-12.)

The labor force participation rate, at 62.9 percent, was little changed over the month and unchanged over the year. In June, the employment- population ratio was 60.6 percent for the fourth month in a row. (See table A-1.) ...

Construction employment continued to trend up in June (+21,000), in line with its average monthly gain over the prior 12 months.

Manufacturing employment edged up in June (+17,000), following 4 months of little change. So far this year, job growth in the industry has averaged 8,000 per month, compared with an average of 22,000 per month in 2018. In June, employment rose in computer and electronic products (+7,000) and in plastics and rubber products (+4,000).

Employment in other major industries, including mining, wholesale trade, retail trade, information, financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and government, showed little change over the month.

In June, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 6 cents to $27.90, following a 9-cent gain in May. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.1 percent. Average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees increased by 4 cents to $23.43 in June. (See tables B-3 and B-8.)

The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 34.4 hours in June. In manufacturing, the average workweek edged up 0.1 hour to 40.7 hours, while overtime was unchanged at 3.4 hours. The average workweek for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls held at 33.6 hours. (See tables B-2 and B-7.)

In real life, this means that the increase of 224,000 jobs was well above the 165,000 jobs the Labor Department expected.

The labor force increased by 335,000; those counted as not in the labor force fell by 158,000.

Unemployment increased slightly, only because formerly discouraged workers rejoined the labor market.

Unemployment is at a 50-year low.

The unemployment rate of so-called minorities — and aren't we all? — also dropped.

Wages increased naturally, up by 3.1% because of a shortage of workers, not because of an artificially imposed minimum wage.

There is more good news in the entire report!

MAGA!

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.