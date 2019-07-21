Media and other Democrats peddling story that ‘The Squad’ faces extraordinary level of threats. Capitol Police disagree

So, clearly, dishonest fantasy and exaggeration are at the heart of the progressive politics of victimization.

The notion of victimization is at the heart of progressive politics, regardless of the facts of any particular situation. The current darlings of the progs are the four female freshmen House members called The Squad, all of whom claim to be racial minorities – “people of color” in that odd expression that relegates Caucasians to transparency or colorlessness. And half of the Squad, Reps Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib, have skin color lighter than many Italians, Jews, and others who for some reason are not allowed to claim special status as inherently victimized “people of color.”

Dramatic evidence of this dishonesty today is the claim that evil conservative political opponents are making extraordinary level of threats against The Squad. Never mind that it was a fanatic supporter of Bernie Sanders, James Hodgkinson (whose name has been relegated to the Memory Hole Orwell warned us about) who almost succeeded in a mass assassination of House Republicans. And never mind that not a single Democrat leader has denounced Antifa, the group that claims the right to enact violence against conservatives. We are supposed to believe that it is conservatives who are threatening poor, inherently victimized members of The Squad.

House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson sent a letter to Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael C. Stenger, who chairs the Capitol Police Board. The Mississippi Democrat requested Stenger to hold an emergency meeting to reexamine the board’s approach to analyzing the risk environment, setting thresholds for enhanced security for certain targeted members and evaluating threat streams with law enforcement partners in member districts. “On Sunday, July 14, 2019, President Trump used social media to directly attack four members of Congress,” Thompson wrote. “To date, Trump continues to use social media to vilify these four members.” Thompson also pointed out that “the president’s rhetoric may insinuate more attacks on members of Congress.”

Fuzzy Slippers at Legal Insurrection exposes the deception:

…the leftstream media buries the lede: “Sund noted that a much lower percentage of threat cases investigated meet the threshold of being a credible threat, but he did not provide an exact percentage breakdown.” As it turns out, Capitol Police “confirmed to Fox News that there has not been an increase in threats [against the Squad]. In fact, officials imply that the freshmen are not targeted as much as they claim to be, especially compared to others on Capitol Hill. The police worry if they respond to all the ‘noise’ around them right now, they may miss more legitimate and serious threats to others.” Fox News reports: Congressional security officials have met with all four members of the “squad,” comprising Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., over concerns about their safety as lawmakers. Fox News has learned that threats have not increased for them this week. . . . . The threat assessment regarding members of the squad, who have recently clashed with President Trump, remains low compared to some other lawmakers. One source told Fox News that even though the four had been in the news a great deal, they were still low-profile, freshman members. Some lawmakers’ significant others are more worried about safety than the lawmakers themselves. There is concern in the security ranks that if the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) responds to the “noise” surrounding the squad, it may actually miss more bona fide threats against other lawmakers.

We are well into an era of post-reality politics in which the media and other Democrats fabricate fictions as the basis for their political arguments, such as the notion that the Trump administration created “cages” to “separate families,: when it was the Obama administration that instituted these policies. There are examples everywhere you look.