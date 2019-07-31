Marianne Williamson goes for broke at Dem debate taking on 'dark psychic force'

There is a constituency out there for psychobabble. The candidate who was most searched on Google last night was Marianne Williamson, the bestselling self-help guru, who offered herself as a warrior against the "dark psychic force" that Donald Trump has unleashed upon our souls. Poor John Delaney, who brought a dose of reality to the debate, didn't even crack the top five. Williamson also won the Drudge Straw Poll, where Delaney showed much better than on Google. Joshua Caplan writes:

An early count shows Williamson garnered nearly 48 percent of the vote, while former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) came in second place with 11 percent. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in third and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) placed fourth with roughly 6 percent each.



Image credit: Grabien screen grab.

Matt Vespa of Townhall called Williamson the "winner" of the night:

She puts the "side" in the outsider. We're in the era of the political outsider. And with Williamson, she's way out there, but she also had the better moments of tonight's debate, clinching some of the biggest applause lines, spikes in Google searches, and appeared to have what the others don't: something new to offer. Don't get me wrong. There's no way I'm voting for her, but her brand of politics shouldn't be dismissed. She's also feisty. And seemed to inject some energy into that CNN audience. Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Ryan, Bullock, Hickenlooper, and Delaney all had the same politician-packaged lines, which came off as rather stale. There's no life with this crop. None. And once again, the field showed that they're nuts.

And Mike Huckabee, tongue firmly in cheek, endorsed her on the Fox News airwaves following the debate:

"I think I may end up abandoning President Trump this next election cycle. I'm going to stand with Marianne. I mean she captured me tonight. I lit a candle. I stroked a Crystal," Huckabee told host Laura Ingraham. "I set back in, you know, decided to take a yoga pose and chant and because I could feel the love. I mean this is an interesting stage just telling you that," Huckabee said adding that Williamson "stood out" more than anyone else.

Williamson sounded like a preacher (via Grabien):

>> What's your response on the Flint water crisis.

>> My response is Flint is the tip of the iceberg. I was in Denmark, South Carolina, where it is a lot of talk about it being the next Flint. We have an administration that has gutted the Clean Water Act. We have communities particularly communities of color and disadvantaged communities all over this country who are suffering from environmental injustice. I assure you I lived in gross point, what happened in Flint would not have happened in gross point, this is part of the dark underbelly of American society, the rainfall, the bigotry, and the entire conversation that we're having here tonight, if you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectiveized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days. We need to say it like it is, it's bigger than Flint. It's all over this country. It's particularly people of color. It's particularly people who do not have the money to fight back, and if the Democrats don't start saying it, why would those people feel they're there for us, and if those people don't feel it, they won't vote for us and Donald Trump will win.

Unfortunately, Ms. Williamson's spirit guides apparently forgot to tell her that Flint was and remains a Democrat stronghold, run by Democrats.

While I still want Williamson onstage for the next round of debates, my hope is that she goes the third-party route, after failing to catch fire.

TV actress Jackée Harry has an eye for Williamson's proper role: