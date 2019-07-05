July 5, 2019
Lessons to be learned from the modern left
Lessons to be learned from the modern left:
- Calling another person homophobic always makes them respond in a positive fashion.
- Demanding reparations for a slavery no living American remembers or participated in is sure to bring us together as a nation.
- Pretending there are 50 shades of grey between gender assignations is certain to alleviate confusion and place the entire world on one page.
- Applauding people who believe firmly in the cant of homosexuality and damning people who believe otherwise is a positive way to approach tolerance.
- Arduously implying that strangers enter our house and help themselves to any goodies within at the expense of our children and future will make the world a better place.
- Ignoring homelessness on big city streets at the expense of new arrivals will make us stronger because immigrants have always been our strength.
- Socialism has been a boon everywhere it has been installed even though millions have died in its name.
- Focusing on race will cause mankind to stop focusing on race.
- The best way to win the hearts and minds of an electorate is through accusation and opprobrium.
- Insisting that the world will end in five or ten or twelve years is the best way to inspire hope and promise within the hearts of young people.
- Constantly reminding children that they face too many social barriers to accomplishment is the clearest path to motivating them towards success.
- Stripping people of their individuality will make us all happier in the long run.
- Wearing a mask and beating people into submission will create many advantages for society at large.
- Taxing citizens at a rate of 70% will force the government to operate even more efficiently than it does today.
- “You didn’t build that, give it to me” has a way of drawing people closer to each other.
- If granting honor, dignity, and respect to a fellow citizen doesn’t work, try a milkshake laced with cement.
- There is always enough money; it’s just in the wrong hands.
Give it to me.
