Leftists are ignoring settled science when it comes to the homeless

As the old saying puts it, there’s an easy way and a hard way to solve this problem. And a problem it is, because of the settled science of epidemics. Already, homeless encampments have led to a population explosion of rats (feeding off the scraps of food that the homeless can’t be bothered to dispose of properly) as well as other disease-carrying vermin.

It is no coincidence that the streets of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle are full of homeless people, shooting up drugs and discarding their needles on the sidewalks, defecating and urinating wherever they happen to be standing, sitting, or squatting, and accosting passers-by demanding money. The left-wing politicians and their voters tolerate and subsidize this behavior, so they attract people who want to live this way in growing numbers.

Joseph Curl features a warning from a medical doctor unafraid to speak truth to (progressive) power:

Dr. Drew Pinksy said on Thursday. “We have a complete breakdown of the basic needs of civilization in Los Angeles right now,” Pinsky told Fox New host Laura Ingraham. “We have the three prongs of airborne disease, tuberculosis is exploding, rodent-borne. We are one of the only cities in the country that doesn’t have a rodent control program, and sanitation has broken down.” Pinsky said bubonic plague — also known as the “Black Death,” a pandemic that killed off millions in the 14th century — is “likely” already present in Los Angeles. The plague is spread by infected fleas and exposure to bodily fluids from a dead plague-infected animal, with the bacteria entering through the skin and traveling to lymph nodes. Typhus, which broke out in the city last year, will likely return, Pinsky said. Already, a Los Angeles police officer has contracted typhoid fever, which infects fewer than 350 Americans each year. The various types of typhus are caused by a bacterial infection and spread by body lice, chiggers or fleas. In the 1600s, the disease decimated Germany. “This is unbelievable. I can’t believe I live in a city where this is not Third World. This is medieval,” Pinsky said, according to Fox News. “Third World countries are insulted if they are accused of being like this. No city on Earth tolerates this. The entire population is at risk.”

Filth at one of many homeless enampments in Los Angeles

(Photo credit: ecobear.co)

We already know the easy way of solving the problem of massive epidemics that are on their way: stop tolerating and subsidizing this behavior. But there is no political will for that in cities that have been run by Democrats for decades. Progressives demanded to closure of mental health hospitals and refuse to acknowledge that many homeless are mentally ill and need to be confined for their own safety, as well as the safety of the general public. And they refuse to stop open drug use hat accounts for another major share of the problem. Instead, they claim to be “compassionate” and increase the scale of the problem by attracting the shiftless, irresponsible, and mentally ill to a hazardous lifestyle.

All three cities have policies that drive-up the cost of housing to levels that victimize people who would like to provide their own housing, but lack the money to afford it. Zoning, construction mandates (Berkeley just required that all new housing use electricity, not natural gas for heating and cooking, heedless of the fact that electricity is far more expensive due to mandates that expensive purported “renewable” sources like wind power), open space laws, all push up housing prices to a multiple of what they are in less restrictive places.

The settled science of vermin spreading disease is also ignored by this from KABC 7:

Rats are running rampant in the Golden State. That's the claim by an advocacy group that argues state and local officials are contributing to the problem by banning the best methods to fight rats. Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California, released a study his organization conducted claiming the state is facing an explosion in a rodent population - primarily rats plaguing areas like downtown Los Angeles. (snip) DeMaio argues many local governments including Los Angeles have banned the most effective practices for detecting and eradicating rats.



"When you ban the most effective tools for eradicating rats, why are you surprised when there's a spike in the population?" DeMaio said.



In two weeks the state Legislature will take up Senate Bill 1788. The California Ecosystems Protection Act, championed by Assemblyman Richard Bloom of Santa Monica, would ban most anticoagulant rodenticides.



A study conducted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the National Park Service and scientists found that rodenticides are having a major impact on wildlife, even pets. The mountain lion population is especially at risk.

So, we are left with the hard way: epidemics.

When people start dying in large numbers, the madness will end. The only question is how many people will have to die before progressives wake up from their dreams. My guess is that it will be a very large number.