Jew-hating tweets from two CNN staffers outed

In the space of two days, tweets by 2 CNN staffers have been brought to light that seem to express horrific sentiments about Jews. One of the staffers, CNN photo editor Mohammed Elshamy, “resigned” from CNN. The other, Karim Farid, who appears on CNN’s Arabic service, is claiming that his tweets have been taken out of context and is defending himself. There is no formal indication that he has left the network.

Social media posts from years ago by a CNN photo editor and writer reveal that he called Jews "pigs" and praised their deaths.

In a 2011 tweet, Mohammed Elshamy, 25, wrote, "More than 4 jewish pigs killed in #Jerusalem today by the Palestinian bomb explode. #Israel #Gaza." Elshamy joined CNN in January 2019.

The tweet was an apparent reference to the March 23, 2011 bombing of a crowded Jerusalem bus stop that injured 39 people and killed two, not four. Among them was a 14-year-old girl who remained unconscious in the hospital for six years until her death in 2017.

NEW: Mohammed Elshamy (@elshamyme) — a photographer and writer recently hired by @CNN — has numerous old posts showing he was a vicious anti-Semite, celebrating the deaths of “Jewish pigs” in terrorist attacks, praising Hamas, attacking “Zionists”, & more.https://t.co/PcHrLYx92X — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 26, 2019

Even for CNN, that was too much:

The second CNN employee appears on the network in its Arabic Language channels and tweeted in that language, making it harder for the brass in Atlanta to spot his bias, though obviously the executives of the Arabic Language service who hired him would have been able to see them. Hannah Bleau of Breitbart covers the story of Arthur Schwartz using Google Translate to unmask the tweets.

Kareem Farid heads up a digital tech show on CNN Arabic. He began in January 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is also listed as the “Lead of Storytelling and Video Production at APCO Worldwide.”

On Friday, tweets surfaced, showing Farid writing, “I love you Hitler” and commending the Nazi dictator for “his determination to reach his goal.”

—@CNN employee: “I love you, Hitler.”



CNN should take a look at their vetting process for new hires. Unless this is who they’re looking to hire. pic.twitter.com/ZSXvUw4bSV — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 26, 2019

Hey @CNNPR. Do you know that one of your employees refers to Adolf Hitler as “Comrade Hitler?” Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/T06Uxp5bmc — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 26, 2019

Care to clarify, @KareemFarid? Who is making you hate Jews and why do you hate Jews? You seeing this @CNNPR? pic.twitter.com/LVBjp8o6lp — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 26, 2019

Farid claimed that he was taken out of context:

Btw, Two days before this tweet I wrote That he is a fascist. I was commenting on some parts of a biography book I read about him at this time. Taking tweets out of context is not cool ๐https://t.co/CfLrU8EuD1 — ูุฑูู ูุฑูุฏ (@KareemFarid) July 26, 2019

In the context in my language doesn’t mean I’m falling in love with him. When you take it out of context of course you will understand it the way you want — ูุฑูู ูุฑูุฏ (@KareemFarid) July 26, 2019

Schwartz responded:

If you called Hitler a fascist two days before you proclaimed your love for him that tells me that you love fascists. Thanks for playing. https://t.co/9APdOABCVU — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 26, 2019

Bleau recounts a now-deleted response tweet from Farid:

Again another tweet out of context. The guy was insulting Muslims and I was responding to him using his logic! Read the tweets in raw and you will understand. pic.twitter.com/Ke9koldgkV — ูุฑูู ูุฑูุฏ (@KareemFarid) July 26, 2019

To which Schwartz responded:

So some guy was insulting Muslims and your response was “You’re the one who makes us hating (sic) Jews”? OK, pal.



cc: @CNNPR @mdornic https://t.co/WOOZADQntB — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 26, 2019

The exchange continued. You can read all of it in Bleau’s report here.

As Schwartz commented in a later tweet, keep all of this in mind as you watch CNN;s coverage of Israel.

Or, as James Earl Jones sonorously intones on CNN’s air so often, “THIS is CNN….”